Following their heartbreaking cancer diagnoses, Linda Nolan appeared on Good Morning Britain to open up about her health as well as her older sister Anne Nolan. However, the eldest of the two was forced to drop out due to her condition.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Anne's management tweeted on her behalf: "Anne's chemotherapy treatment is quite aggressive, and she's a little under the weather at the moment."

"She's decided not to do any TV appearances until after her chemo finishes," the message continued. "But thanks everyone from the bottom of heart for all the kind wishes and prayers. Xx."

The sisters, who are famed for being part of Irish pop group The Nolans along with Coleen Nolan, underwent chemotherapy together at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital last month after receiving the heartbreaking diagnoses.

Anne, 69, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April, while Linda, 61, found out she has incurable liver cancer just a few days later. The pair have since lost their hair to chemotherapy.

"During the lockdown it's been a double nightmare," Linda explained on GMB. "All we initially were able to do was phone her [Anne] to say we were here, or wave at her through the window. So that has made it more difficult.

"I think Anne has struggled with that, because she has two daughters and grandchildren. Not being able to have their support, as in hugging… and they're all mad about their gran, so it has been difficult."

Of going through treatment together, Linda explained: "[At chemotherapy] we have a good old chinwag. We compare side effects, pins and needles in our fingers and toes – we swap all those, that information."

"They [the doctors] want positivity all the time," she later added. "They say that helps you as much as what they're doing. Don't get me wrong, we've both had our moments, we're both scared to death, we want to live. It is a very scary diagnosis.

"I've known that my cancer isn't curable since 2017 but I'm getting great treatment and I'm going to be living with cancer and I propose to do that for an awful long time. If you sit down and crawl under the duvet, get up have your treatment and crawl back under the duvet, it’s going to make it twice as bad." She added: "We are lucky I suppose in the fact that we can have it [treatment] together."

The famous sisters were diagnosed just after they finished filming The Nolans Go Cruising. Anne previously battled the disease in 2000, while Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

When they announced the sad news on Sunday night, they vowed to beat the disease which killed their sister Bernie. The late star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2010. She passed away in her sleep on 4 July 2013 aged 52.