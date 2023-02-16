Coleen Nolan shares rare photos of son during family night out Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is a mum to three children

Coleen Nolan is a proud mum to three children and on Wednesday night she treated son, Shane, and daughter, Ciara, to a beautiful night out.

The trio were also joined by Shane's wife, Madeline Roche, alongside her family friends, Hannah and Cass. The group all headed out to a dreamy restaurant with some gorgeous night-time views and smiled as a kind waiter took a snap for them.

Coleen looked stunning in the photo, as she styled out a plaid coat alongside a pair of knee-high boots and tights, wearing her black hair loose.

In her caption, the proud Loose Women star said: "Gorgeous night with this lovely lot last night… @iamshanenolan @ciarafensome @madeleine_roche plus Cass and Hannah.. love you guys."

Fans were delighted with the sweet photo, as one commented: "Nice one can't beat a family get together," and a second added: "Fabulous family, Coleen."

But others noticed the uncanny resemblance between the singer and her daughter.

One noted: "Ciz looking more like you now," while another said: "Looks a great evening! Ciara looking like a dead-ringer for a Nolan sister."

Coleen enjoyed a night out with her children

Coleen's family photo comes days after her sister, Linda, shared an update on her battle with breast cancer.

Linda wrote: "Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional. Can't wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks' time [heart emojis]."

The singer revealed in The Express that she has suffered from lymphedema - a swelling caused by a build-up of lymph fluid - in her arms since lymph nodes were removed during her mastectomy.

Linda shared a recent health update

Her sister Bernie sadly died of cancer in 2013 while Nolan Sister Anne has had breast cancer twice but is now in remission.

Speaking about their family's medical history, Anne told the Independent: "There are millions of people who've gone through worse than what we’ve gone through, families with fewer siblings than we have.

"There are eight kids in our family and three of us have had cancer".

