Coleen Nolan urges fans to get check-ups after health scare

Coleen Nolan took to Instagram on Wednesday to encourage her followers to not neglect their health, especially if something was worrying them.

The presenter and singer shared the heartfelt message in a new video installment of her popular social media series Col's Corner, where she said: "I want to talk to you today about making sure that anything you're worried about you go and get checked.

"How many times do we sit and go 'I've got this really weird rash or I've got a spot or I've a lump, I'll sort it out next week'. Or you complain to people and they go, 'Go and get it checked', [and you say] 'I haven't got time'.

"Well, I'm telling you, make time, it's very important. It happened to me recently, my sister kept mentioning this little rash on my shoulder. I kept saying, 'Oh it's fine, it's eczema'. I've never had eczema in my life but it was the closest thing I could think of.

"Anyway, eventually, because she annoyed me, I went and it wasn't anything terrible but it was something but it's all fine now, I don't have to worry about it anymore.

"So moan about it three times, the third time make the appointment and go, I know it's difficult to get an appointment, even if you go to your pharmacist… Get it checked, take care of yourselves."

The mum-of-three captioned her post: "I think we sometimes don’t get checked out of fear or anxiety around finding out the answer. However, as I’ve recently learnt, going and just getting it done is 100% the better option - would you agree?"

Coleen's followers were quick to react, with one commenting: "I bet it was Linda nagging you [smiley face emoji] I'm really glad you're ok and everything turned out ok."

"Glad you're all good x," added a second, while a third wrote: "Most definitely… [red heart emoji]". While Coleen was clearly relieved to have not been experiencing anything serious, her family is no stranger to life-threatening illness.

Her older sister Bernie sadly died of cancer in 2013 aged just 52. Coleen's sister Linda, 64, recently sadly revealed that cancer has spread to her brain having initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

And their sister Anne has also had breast cancer, most recently in 2020 when she was diagnosed for the second time, but she's since gone into remission.

Earlier this month, Anne opened up in a new interview about her four-year falling out with sisters Coleen, Linda and Bernie.

The 72-year-old told The Mirror that she has shared details about their family row in her upcoming autobiography New Beginnings but she remains confident it won't cause any more disputes.

"My book just tells my perspective of it, how I perceived it and what I thought about it all. I’m not having a go or blaming anybody," she said, pointing out her sisters have already openly discussed the rift on their own terms.

"I told my sisters there was going to be a bit about the fallout in it and they said that's fine. If they don’t want to read it, they won’t read it."

