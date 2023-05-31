Carrie Underwood makes big announcement that some fans weren't expecting

The "Denim and Rhinestones" singer is going to rock out on tour

Carrie Underwood may be one of country music's leading ladies, but her personal taste in music leans more into the rock sphere, and her latest announcement couldn't be more indicative.

The singer, 40, took to social media to announce that this August, she would be joining classic rock band Guns N' Roses on their North American tour.

"SO ready for this! I'm joining @gunsnroses for select dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!" she wrote.

Many of her fans responded with surprise but excitement, with one commenting: "Oh Carrie, I LOVE THIS FOR YOU!!" and another saying: "WHY ARE YOU SO COOL OH MY GOSH."

Several others were aware of her interest in the band and the genre, leaving comments like: "What a show this will be!" and: "So happy you get to do this Carrie!!!" as well as: "I'm so proud & happy for you! It would be dreamy if you followed GnR in the European leg too."

Dedicated fans of the singer will remember that back in March, while on her Denim and Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles, she was joined by the band's lead singer Axl Rose for a surprise performance of "Welcome to the Jungle."

And back in July, she joined the band for a pair of shows in the United Kingdom, rocking out with them to some of their biggest hits in her favorite fringe-laden looks.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was [lightning]!!! Until next time…" she wrote at the time.

She termed it her "dream come true" to play with the band, creator of rock staples like "November Rain," "Welcome to the Jungle," and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

© Getty Images The two acts performed together at Stagecoach in April

In August 2022, the singer showed her love for the rock metal band I Prevail. On Twitter, the musical act shared a post at the time that celebrated 56 million streams in one month for their most recently released studio album, True Power.

Carrie shouted out their accomplishment by responding to the tweet with: "I think I was a large number of them!" even getting a retweet from the band.

Back in 2021, Carrie spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her preferences and shared that her workout playlist mostly consisted of heavy metal.

© Instagram The singer joined Guns N' Roses on tour in England this past July

"[While] working out I honestly listen to metal or super hard rock music," she shared, proclaiming her love for I Prevail back then as well.

"I like the band I Prevail," she continued. "And their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out."

© Getty Images The singer has become a consistent touring act

"There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note. But I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

