Carrie Underwood makes surprising confession about her healthy lunch

Carrie has been open about her daily diet, especially while on tour

Carrie Underwood gave fans a sneak peek into her daily lunch - and revealed the results of her growing and blossoming vegetable garden.

"Lunch doesn't get any more local than this," she captioned the picture, which featured her plate covered in homegrown cucumbers, carrots, radishes and snap peas. She had also added two eggs, dusted in paprika, and a tablespoon of hummus.

"Everything here (minus the hummus) is from my backyard," she added, before revealing she was growing chickpea plants and would soon be able to make her own dip.

Carrie has a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot which she shared with husband Mike Fisher and their two children. The couple spent $3 million on the land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables, an expansive garden, and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

They have now built that forever home, and in February, Carrie shared a glimpse at an incredible new addition to her land, revealing she had built her very own greenhouse where she is now growing her own food.

Most recently, they shared the news with fans that their 400-acre farm is now home to three donkeys, one of whom was pregnant! Taking to her Instagram account, Carrie shared several photos of the donkeys roaming around her land, including pictures of her sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, sweetly petting the animals in between watching them eat.

"Meet the newest members of the EH-OK Farm Fam! @lindseycardinalemusic brought us a special delivery all the way from Louisiana!!!" Carrie captioned the snaps.

Carrie's healthy lifestyle is aspirational to many, and the mom-of-two has shared with fans before her regular diet.

"I don't eat a lot of breakfast. I wouldn't eat anything if I wasn't going to work out. But I get really hungry when I work out," she once shared, revealing she will often opt for an Urban Remedy protein bar.

Carrie is a long-time vegetarian and avoids meat and by-products of meat. In fact, she says she is 95 percent vegan and avoids dairy as much as possible because it can affect her voice.

On show days, dinner is a plate of colorful veggies and eggs, every day, with "no exceptions".

