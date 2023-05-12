Carrie Underwood makes major change to appearance after turning 40 - see the photos

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to show-stopping outfits, but her latest change to her appearance is permanent.

The American Idol alum unveiled a new tattoo on Thursday, which sent fans into overdrive. Carrie was on a girl's only vacation in Destin, Florida, when she decided to get some body art.

Taking to Instagram, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker joined her "sisters" to celebrate their friendship with some fresh ink. Carrie posted a photo of herself getting a tattoo of a daisy on her forearm.

WATCH: Carrie Underwod is unrecognizable in video from 1990s

Her traveling companions also showed off their artwork and fans loved them all. Commenting on the post which also featured photos of them having fun on the beach, sipping cocktails and painting the town red, they wrote: "That tat is DREAMY," and, "CARRIE UNDERWOOD GOT A TATTOO," while others pointed out that it's not her first time.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood is flawless in daring workout ensemble

MORE: Carrie Underwood raises questions with latest tour appearance that surprises fans

Carrie also has a cat on her back and a four-leaf clover tattooed above her bikini line. She opened up about the latter to People and said her C-section had altered the appearance. "It’s not really a four-leaf clover anymore; it’s a multi-leaf," she said. "It doesn’t match up with the top! And I think most people deal with this after a C-section, there’s like a little pooch over the scar. It’s something that I’m probably going to have forever”.

The mom-of-two had a great time away and gushed over the trip with the caption that accompanied the vacation photos. "Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless," she wrote. "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!

SEE: Carrie Underwood rocks astounding pair of short shorts – and look at her legs

MORE: Carrie Underwood's troubling weight loss journey revealed

"It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!"From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw."

Carrie - who shares two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob with her husband Mike Fisher - recently turned 40, a milestone she formally teased her hubby for hitting.

When Mike turned 40 a few years ago, Carrie reveled in the moment, teasing him about his age. She took to Instagram at the time and posted a video of herself laughing as she wished him a happy 40th. "Is that funny?" he asked with a smile. "Yeah, but won't be in three years for me," Carrie replied.

When her time came, she celebrated with a lot of wine and cake too - and the photos blew fans away. Carrie took to Instagram with some pics of herself inside her sprawling Tennessee home where she revealed she had received, "A cake tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime's worth of wines starting at 1983."

Her husband also posted a snapshot of his wife on social media with a heartfelt message. "Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," the former ice-hockey pro said.

See more photos of Carrie in some of her most dazzling outfits to date below.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike met at a meet and greet

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2010

© Getty Images They share two young sons

© Getty Images Carrie knows how to dress to impress

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.