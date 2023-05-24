Carrie Underwood is flawless in striking denim look ahead of major excitement

Carrie Underwood had an exciting announcement to make as the world-famous country singer revealed that she was returning to Las Vegas for a residency, and she looked gorgeous as she made it.

The 40-year-old rocked a beautiful denim jacket to make her announcement, while also sharing several clips from her Vegas shows that highlighted her stunning looks. In one area, she looked fabulous in a fringed outfit that moved beautifully around her like the ocean as she sang. Another outfit saw her in a rhinestoned cowboy outfit, while a third outfit saw her in a sequinned pair of mini shorts and red jacket and the final look was a multi-layered outfit as she performed with water cascading around her.

In her caption, the beautiful singer said: "I am super excited to come back to Vegas for my very special residency show #REFLECTION next month – I've missed it! And you can only see it at @resortsworldlv! [ticket emoji]: axs.com/carrieinvegas."

Likewise, her fans were incredibly excited following the news, as fellow singer Tamar Braxton enthused: "You sing your entire face off!! I'm coming," and a second added: "I've seen you on tour and my mind was blown. I would love to see you at the residency."

A third commented: "Amazing woman always brings her A game!!!" and a fourth posted: "The Queen of Vegas is returning," and a fifth said: "Stunning gorgeous, and beautiful natural gorgeous sparkling eyes, you are just natural gorgeous and beautiful always around."

Her announcement comes shortly after she graced the cover of Vegas magazine wearing a head-turning gold bedazzled outfit that put her insanely toned physique front and center.

Carrie shared the exciting news in a denim outfit

Carrie looked gorgeous in a see-through bodysuit that boasted gems and intricate gold decorations strategically placed to protect her modesty. The flesh-colored one-piece also featured exaggerated epaulets on either shoulder that had delicate gold fringing that fell to Carrie's waist. And as if the top half of her outfit wasn't enough, Carrie's skirt was truly a spectacle.

The floor-length creation boasted a full skirt with feather-style peplum and a floor-sweeping train. It also had a thigh-high slit that showcased Carrie's sculpted legs, which were elongated even further in a pair of platform gold heels.

Carrie's hair was styled in glamorous, voluminous curls and she accessorized with long, drop earrings and some ornate rings. As for her makeup, she stuck to the color scheme and rocked gold eyelids with a flush of bronzer and a nude lip.

Needless to say, her followers were blown away when she shared the cover on Instagram, with one responding: "Absolutely gorgeous. Carrie you Rock and Roll when you choose to, but you are definitely Country Strong." A second said: "Perfection at its finest love you Carrie." A third added: "Leg goals!" A fourth gushed: "So gorgeous and beautiful and lovely and so flaming hot as always and I [love] them gorgeous sparkling eyes."

© Denise Truscello Carrie had a fringe outfit during her last Vegas residency

In the accompanying interview, Carrie – who will return to her Las Vegas residency on June 21 – opened up about her life on the Strip and selling out shows while balancing being a wife and mom. Carrie has been married to former hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010, and they share two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, and the country star is all about the mom life.

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she told the outlet. "In addition to what I get to do on stage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

© Denise Truscello We can't wait to see what epic looks Carrie will have this time!

