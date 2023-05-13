Carrie Underwood is almost unrecognizable as she prepares for Nashville performance

Carrie Underwood shared an incredible throwback on Saturday as she prepared to perform at the iconic Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

The mom-of-two shared a picture from the moment in 2008 when she was inducted captioning the post: "See you tonight, @opry! Still can’t believe it has been 15 years! If you can’t make it out, tune in live on @circleallaccess or my Facebook page at 8pm CT."

The snap showed Carrie wearing a gold sleeveless mini dress with floral appliques and her blonde hair was in the style at the time, with wispy bangs and classic curls. Fans loved the look, with many leaving heart emojis in the comments section, and sharing how fast the last 15 years have passed.

Her performance on Saturday at the Opry will be a celebration of her 15 years. "Fans can Pour a glass of “Pink Champagne” because tonight’s Opry Live is going to be sweet!" Circle All Access, shared. "Join us at 9/8c pm as we celebrate Carrie Underwood’s 15th Opry member anniversary with performances by Deana Carter, Michael Ray, and Carrie Underwood."

Carrie has been a superstar for over 15 years

Carrie is still on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, but will be back in her hometown for the performance - and Mother's Day on Sunday May 14.

The star lives in a 400-acre mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband of 13 years, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike share two sons

Carrie and her husband bought their Franklin area home in 2011 for $3 million, and it features not only the expansive garden, but also a private lake and horse stables.

The Grammy winner recently took to Instagram to share the latest incredible bounty from the garden, sharing a photo of herself from inside her wood and marble kitchen, smiling ear-to-ear as she holds up a massive bunch of a variety of vegetables.

© Instagram Carrie has 400-acres of land and calls her garden her 'happy place'

Detailing all that she gathered, she wrote in her caption: "Today's garden haul… beets, carrots, snap peas, radishes, yellow squash and kale…"

She also shared a photo of her adorable little garden helper, Jacob, showing off his green thumb – ready as ever sporting rain boots no less – as he poured water over a garden bed full of towering kale stalks.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's family has expanded

"All veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side!" the mom-of-two endearingly wrote.

Carrie and Mike have been married since 2010 but their romance could have ended very differently had the singer not invited herself to spend a New Year's Eve with him. "We met in October and then we talked on the phone for a few months before we went out on our first date," she explained, admitting they "didn't have a choice" as their busy schedules kept them apart.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike had their first kiss on New Year's Eve in 2008

