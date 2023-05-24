Christie Brinkley stuns in daring dungarees amid major home transformation

Christie Brinkley is known for her stunning looks and gorgeous home, but during the week she wowed in a pair of daring dungarees as she prepared for a major home transformation

Christie Brinkley has a gorgeous $29.5million home in the Hamptons, and during the week the star teased a major change at the property, while she also stunned in a gorgeous look.

The model is a keen gardener at home and she endeavored to change a disused fountain at her stunning home into a supersized flowerpot. Decked out in proper gardening gear, including a red striped shirt, a daring pair of dungarees and a sunhat, as she started her major project. In a series of snaps, Christie showed how the empty fountain, that was adorned with a stone swordfish, became a home to dozens of brightly-colored flowers.

In a lengthy comment, she posted: "My Fountain Project. I decided to turn, my rather murky old fountain into a cheerful tiered flower pot. The first thing I had to do was add a lot of stones to create a foundation for the organic soil so that hopefully it will still drain in a vessel meant to hold water in!

"I will hope it will create space to help aerate the soil. Otherwise, a flower could drown in a water fountain! Once I had the base, and soil, I added a selection of shade, loving flowering plants… like the red white and pink Begonias. And voila!

She then joked: "Isn't it a charming burst of color for a shady corner? And it was great exercise too…you could almost call it a fountain of youth!"

Christie undertook a massive project

Christie was immediately supported by her fanbase for the project, as one enthused: "Yessssss!!!! Gardening is EXERCISE!!!!! I love it!!! Xoxo," and a second added: "You're always making the world a more beautiful place…"

A third said: "Oh my, how beautiful! I love how you repurpose things, always make things beautiful, and find lovely home projects to do," while a fourth penned: "What a gorgeous living sculpture! You & the fountain!"

Christie has a close affinity with nature and on Earth Day, she shared a special sun-soaked photo as she marked the day dedicated to the natural world.

The shot captured her walking along the sandy water's edge on a beautiful, bright blue day, and she waved her hands towards the incoming clouds above. Shot from behind, she wore nothing but an oversized, striped green button-down shirt, making way for her ultra-tanned legs to be on full display.

Christie showed off her stunning home transformation

"Here's to you Mother Earth," she wrote, adding: "Thank you for giving us everything we could ever want or need to sustain us." She continued: "From sustenance to extraordinary beauty and wonders!" noting: "You are the most generous planet in the whole universe."

Christie then reminded fans: "I can only hope Earthlings learn to treat you as well as you treat us!" adding an Earth, recycling, and green heart emoji before the hashtags "Earth day," "Earth month," and: "Everyday."

Fans not only gushed over the photo but also reiterated her statement, with one fan aptly noting: "The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth. Respect it so."

Others also said: "Mother Earth and all Her Earthlings are always eternally grateful to you @christiebrinkley for caring & making it a much more beautiful place," and: "And here's to you, Goddess Christie, for beautifying Earth in so many ways – such as your environmental activism, and your own divine beauty!" as well as: "You make everyday Earth Day!!" plus another fan added: "Wise words and a beautiful photo lovely lady."

