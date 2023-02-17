Ginger Zee shares adorable video of her sons at work amid ongoing health struggle – watch Good Morning America's meteorologist shared the cute video on her Instagram

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has delighted fans by sharing a video of her sons, Adrian, 7, and Miles, who recently celebrated his fifth birthday, at work with her husband.

The weather woman shared the clip in which her sons had joined her husband, PIX11 Morning News features reporter Ben Aaron, on a work day on her Instagram on Thursday. See how her sons brightened up everyone's day on set in the video below.

Ginger shared the adorable video along with the caption: "Had a childcare issue so @benaarontv brought the kids to work— I was able to grab them to get them to school when my show was done and this is where I found them…@thehatshopnyc."

Ginger herself only recently returned to her work as a meteorologist following a period of bad health. The popular media personality was struck down with a heavy case of both flu and then COVID in quick succession in January.

The 42-year-old was fighting back rolling fevers as high as 103 for several days, and is still taking things easy now that she is back at work.

Ginger returned to her role on GMA this Tuesday, and recently shared her delight to be back at work in another Instagram post with the caption: "So lucky to have these studio mornings and my team."

While it was clear that her work break during her illness was much needed and appreciated, Ginger was obviously upset about having to miss the show and being prevented from providing weather updates.

In an Instagram post back in January she shared: "I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out. Hope to see you back on @goodmorningamerica soon. I was most excited to update the drought monitor today… #nerd Thanks @samwnek @amaranteweather @samchampion for holding it down."

