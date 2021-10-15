Ginger Zee and husband mark magical milestone together with a sweet photo The couple have two children together

Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron had reason to celebrate on Friday when they marked a special moment with a heartfelt photo.

The Good Morning America host was feeling nostalgic as she took to her Instagram Stories with a sweet snapshot.

MORE: Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

In the image, Ginger was planting a kiss on Ben's cheek and he was beaming from ear to ear. She captioned it: "Memorie. 8 years ago celebrating our engagement," and topped it off with a red heart emoji.

The couple have an adorable relationship and regularly delight fans with their fun antics on social media. They also share two young sons together, but their marriage almost didn't happen.

It's the anniversary of their engagement

Ginger and Ben met through a mutual friend but they broke up twice before they got engaged.

Discussing their romance in an interview with Localish, Ginger explained: "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares waterside video that will leave you in tears

MORE: Ginger Zee says she's 'extremely grateful' in magical post

"From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

They've gone on to have two children together

The happy couple got married in Michigan at a beachside ceremony in 2014.

Their first child, Adrian, was born in December 2015. Their second child, Miles, was born in February 2018.

MORE: Ginger Zee is radiant in adorable family video in her romper and eye-catching accessory

MORE: Ginger Zee hits back at cruel criticism involving her children

Recently, Ginger and Ben, marked another family milestone when their boys returned to school.

Ginger and Ben are doting parents

The meteorologist shared photos in which both boys held up a sign that listed their names and hobbies and revealed that Adrian is starting kindergarten while Miles was off to pre-school.

Captioning the post, Ginger penned: "It’s a BIG day around here and I know for many of you. Sending big love and good energy to all on the first day of school. #firstdayofschool #kindergarten."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Oh my heart!" A second said: "Wishing them both an amazing school year."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.