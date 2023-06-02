Robin Roberts departs Good Morning America in New York - and you won't believe where she's gone

The adored TV host has been with GMA since 2009

Robin Roberts loves her job on morning TV - and it is easy to see why when you look at her reporting gig. The star left New York and the Good Morning America studios behind to jet off on a tropical adventure in Turks and Caicos.

Robin took to Instagram to document the trip and she wasn't alone on her travels. The host was joined by her partner, Amber Laign, plus several other members of the GMA family, including Sam Champion, Gio Benitez and their partners too.

They didn't divulge what they were doing in the sun-soaked location but they looked delighted with their getaway.

WATCH: Robin Roberts stuns with adventure during time away from GMA

She shared photos from their plane journey and said they had a "niiiiiice welcome," from hotel staff at The Shore Club resort.

Robin and Amber only recently returned from a vacation in Key West, Florida, and not only that, she attended the Taylor Swift concert too. She bumped into none other than Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

© Instagram Robin jetted off with her GMA co-stars and their partners too

Alongside a selfie of herself with the popular star, Robin wrote: “Everything about @taylorswift concert last night was incredible! Her singing, the dancers, the different settings…all spectacular! Huge bonus was finally meeting this dynamic, talented woman @therealmariskahargitay. Have admired her for years!”

Robin then revealed that she’s a true Swiftie, adding, “I’m not the only one who feels that way. Swifties know that Taylor named one of her beloved cats after Mariska’s character on #SVU Olivia Benson!”

© @robinrobertsgma / Instagram Robin shared a snap of herself with fellow Swiftie Mariska Hargitay at a Taylor Swift concert

It's been quite the whirlwind of excitement as prior to that, she was in Paris on assignment. Sixty-two-year-old Robin shared a photograph, apparently from her hotel room, showing off a fabulous view of the Eiffel Tower and the Parisian skyline. "Bonjour America!" she quipped in the caption.

Though her work takes her around the world, Robin’s heart is in Key West, which she has always called her “happy place” and where she seems to escape as frequently as possible, whether for a short break or longer stay.

© Getty Robin left New York behind

In April, she shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach while visiting the famed island resort. Wearing a straw sunhat and oversized sunglasses in the gorgeous candid snapped by fiancée Amber, Robin captioned the pic simply: "This is what serenity looks like... where's your happy place?"

© Getty Images Robin is engaged to Amber Laign

It remains to be seen though, if she and Amber, who got engaged earlier this year, will tie the knot in the Floridian paradise.

