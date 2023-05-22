GMA's Robin Roberts parties with co-stars, but one host is missing – find out who

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate a fun looking party which was full of the show's stars, friends and family – but one co-star drew attention to the fact he was missing out.

Posting the video from a disco hosted by 'Travel Mom' Emily Kaufman to her Instagram story, Robin – who has recently been absent from her desk – was full of love for Emily and her fellow partygoers even though it was unclear if the 62-year-old news anchor was present at the party herself.

WATCH: GMA friends and family enjoy 'Travel Mom' Emily's party

As the video above shows, the daytime host's fiancée Amber Laign and two other members of the GMA team's close family – Sam Champion's husband Rubem Robierb and Gio Benitez's husband Tommy DiDario – were present and partying hard at the disco with Emily by their side. But while Robin and Sam (who later reshared Robin's post) simply celebrated their friends and family's night out, Gio celebrated the moment on his socials with a small addition.

© Getty Images Gio hosting GMA3 in the past

"FOMO," the GMA host – who was recently promoted to a permanent role as one of the weekend anchors of the show – captioned his re-sharing of the social story. Robin was quick to reply to her co-star's feeling of missing out, consoling Gio with the light-hearted comment: "Well, Gio, that's the price you pay for being promoted to co-anchor @goodmorningamerica weekends!"

Gio was likely unable to join his husband on the Travel Mom's dance floor as a result of the fact he was needed early in the GMA studio on Sunday morning. However, it was evident that there were no hard feelings about this, as Gio later responded to Robin's addition with a laughing emoji.

© Gio Benitez on Instagram Gio's story along with his response to Robin's complimentary jibe

The 37-year-old also reunited with his husband of over six years soon after so that the couple could head off to the Broadway World website's 20th anniversary party on Sunday night. "Such an incredible evening," Tommy later shared about the event on his own Instagram story, suggesting the Extra correspondent was not one bit tired out despite the two nights of partying in row!

© Tommy DiDario on Instagram Tommy and Gio head to the Broadway World celebration

Meanwhile, 'Travel Mom' Emily evidently hugely enjoyed hosting her 'Camp Travel Mom' party on Saturday with the other stars, as she took to Instagram to pen the caption: "Ain't no party like a DJ travel mom party! This weekend was so fun. A BIG thank you to all my friends, colleagues, sponsors, and family for an amazing #camptravelmom! I couldn’t do it without you. You know who you are! See you next year!"

© Emily Kaufman on Instagram 'Travel Mom' Emily Kaufman enjoying her DJ set

Gio also had a lot to celebrate this weekend as he continued to settle into his new Saturday and Sunday GMA role. And while he may have felt he missed out while watching Robin's story, the star's previous social posts suggest he was still very happy with how he did spend his time this weekend.

"Thank you for your incredibly kind messages over the past 48 hours," he wrote last Sunday after his first weekend GMA shift. He continued: "It is truly a privilege to say “Good Morning America” and I'll never take that for granted. The fact that I get to do this with my dear friends and co-anchors @janai.norman and @whitjohnsontv is a dream. Thank you!"

© Getty Images Sam Champion also responded to Robin's post from the party

© Instagram Robin with her partner Amber Laign

