Natalie Portman still wearing diamond wedding ring from Benjamin Millepied at French Open amid affair reports

The Black Swan actress' relationship was thrust into the spotlight over reports of her husband's affair

Natalie Portman isn't shying away from the spotlight amid the shocking reports that her husband of ten years, Benjamin Millepied, had an affair.

On Friday, June 2, reports circulated that the couple were in the process of repairing their relationship after the 45-year-old ballet dancer allegedly had an affair with a younger French woman, reportedly a 25-year-old climate activist.

Though neither the Thor actress nor her husband have addressed the reports, Natalie isn't in seclusion and was spotted out still wearing her engagement ring and wedding band while in Paris.

WATCH: Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

MORE: Natalie Portman wasn't the first to wear Dior's 'Junon' dress: Miley Cyrus got there first

The Oscar winner was all smiles as she was photographed attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7 in the French capital.

In photos from the event, Natalie looked chic as ever wearing a printed mini dress with billowing sleeves featuring a waist-accentuating, wrap-around cut, which she accessorized with black, peep-toe espadrille-style platforms, a black top-handle bag, a straw hat by Dior, though most notably of course, her round diamond ring on her left hand.

MORE: Natalie Portman talks teaming up with Ryan Reynolds – but it's not what you think

Natalie was photographed throughout the game smiling and clapping, as she sat next to a friend whose identity was not disclosed.

© Getty Natalie is still wearing her wedding rings

The mom-of-two has been visiting France, her husband's native country, for over a week now, first at the Cannes Film Festival promoting her upcoming film May December, a romantic drama film directed by Todd Haynes costarring Charles Melton and Julianne Moore.

MORE: 6 iconic Natalie Portman hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon

MORE: Natalie Portman revs it up in red for latest Dior campaign

Her husband did not appear to be in attendance at any of the Cannes events, and their last major public appearance was at the red carpet for the premiere of his film Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

© Getty Natalie looked so chic

Her first public appearance following the affair reports came on June 3, when she was among the several stars attending the Ligue 1 match between soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes in Paris, which saw PSG lose 2-3 to the latter team.

For the French sportsmatch, Natalie donned an oversized gray blazer over a crisp, white button down paired with classic blue jeans. She topped the look off with bold red lipstick, oversized cat-eye sunglasses, and she styled her brown hair in a sleek blow-out with a middle part.

© Getty The actress was all smiles at the soccer game

In photos from the outing, she is seen smiling and laughing, and taking photos of the game. Next and around her were sitting Nicola Sirkis, frontman for French rock band Indochine, tennis star Novak Djokovic, and French actor Jamel Debbouze.

© Gisela Schober The star recently attended Cannes as well

She and her husband first met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Academy Awards, and Benjamin created the choreography for. At the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer Isabella Boylston.

© Unique Nicole The couple's last red carpet appearance

They tied the knot with a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the director of dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

They welcomed their 11-year-old son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and later on they welcomed daughter Amalia in 2016, the same year they moved from Paris to Los Angeles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.