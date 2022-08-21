Natalie Portman revs it up in red for latest Dior campaign The Thor star is glowing

Natalie Portman is slowly becoming one of the most fashionable stars in Hollywood, and being the face of several high profile brands does help.

The actress appeared in the latest campaign for Dior's new line of red lipstick alongside Yara Shahidi, and she looked absolutely spectacular.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

Shot in the desert in a sea of cascading red fabric, there stood the star dressed in a gorgeous red gown of her own.

It featured asymmetrical straps across the shoulders, complemented by a layering of sheer fabric to give her more of an ethereal, almost Grecian vibe.

While she didn't do much beyond pose and play with the fabric, she still looked incredible sporting her bold red lip with her hair tied up.

"'You'll never stop this flame…' #RougeDior #ForeverRouge," she captioned the clip she shared on social media, and while comments on the post were limited, it quickly racked up the likes, including one from Reese Witherspoon.

Natalie looked like a Grecian goddess in her red gown

The Thor: Love and Thunder star has been the face of Dior for years now, most famously for their fragrance Miss Dior.

She spoke in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar about her longstanding association with the brand, saying: "It's really an honor to get to be associated with the story."

The fragrance is inspired by Christian Dior's sister Catherine, a French resistance fighter during World War II whose bravery he aimed to encapsulate with the fragrance.

"I think that the easy thing to do when the world gets dark is to see the world as dark, and what’s much more challenging is to seek beauty and really insist on joy and light, even in the face of darkness," Natalie continued.

The actress has had a longstanding relationship with Dior

And speaking of makeup in general, the Oscar winner commented: "I think because I always had to be made up for work, it never felt special or luxurious to me – it always felt like work. So in my own life it wasn't as fun as I see it is for my friends."

