GMA's Sam Champion gets emotional about special time which 'went too fast'

The Good Morning America weather host recently went on vacation with Robin Roberts, Gio Benitez and their significant others

Good Morning America's Sam Champion shared a nostalgic Instagram post on Monday morning, longing to be back on vacation with his fellow GMA co-hosts Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez and their families. Taking to the social media platform with a photo of him lounging at their Turks and Caicos based home this weekend, the weather host explained that their downtime together had gone by "too fast".

"What if we just sat here for a few extra days…. Right here…." he wrote, before adding: "What an incredible trip… and it all went too fast." It was clear his friends felt the same super positive way about their trip away, with Robin commenting on his post: "Loved spending time with you and our travel squad…true friendship." Meanwhile Gio Benitez's husband Tommy DiDario collated a video of various moments from their trip for a celebratory Instagram reel, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Gio Benitez's husband Tommy's sweet behind the scenes vacation video

"What a special long weekend in beautiful Turks & Caicos," Tommy captioned his video. He then revealed sweetly: "Life gets busy, we all know that. But we made a commitment years ago to find the time to all get away together because these are the moments that matter. Connection. Laughter. And so much love.

"Thank you to my friends at @theshoreclubtc for making us feel so welcome," the TV host added. Gio himself also shared a cute video of him and Tommy enjoying their holiday on Saturday.

© Sam Champion on Instagram Sam's photo with which he shared his nostalgic caption

All the GMA stars' partners were present for their trip, including Sam's husband Rubem Robierb and Robin's fiancée Amber Laign. Also present was TV travel expert Emily Kaufman, known to many as 'the Travel mom', and her husband Sid.

Celebrating the trip on her social media, Emily – who recently hosted a party featuring the same GMA stars – wrote: "The Best Vacation Squad! There are simply not enough words to describe the love, respect and admiration I have for this group of amazing people."

© Sam Champion on Instagram The 'Travel Squad' all posing together on their vacation

Meanwhile, Robin also took to Instagram to document the trip with her so-called 'Travel Squad' pals. She shared photos from their plane journey and said they had a "niiiiiice welcome," from hotel staff at The Shore Club resort.

Later, after sharing several more pictures from the "much appreciated" sun-soaked break, she revealed it was time for her to say goodbye and head off on assignment. "Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for a work assignment on the west coast. Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!" she wrote.

© Emily Kaufman via Instagram The group of friends posing for another photo on their vacation

Robin's time off started last week when she saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey, before she and Amber flew to their "happy place," Key West, before making their way to Turks and Caicos. The 62-year-old news anchor was joined at the Taylor concert with Mariska Hargitay, and the two shared with fans a selfie they had taken.

© Getty Images Sam loves his GMA job, but wasn't so sure about saying goodbye to his and his friends' special vacation so soon after it started

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.