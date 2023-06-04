Natalie Portman surrounded by fellow celebs during first appearance since reports of husband Benjamin Millepied's affair – photos

Her outing at a sports match in Paris follows a series of reports of her husband's affair with a younger woman

Natalie Portman is putting on a brave face amid the shocking reports that her husband of ten years, Benjamin Millepied, had an affair.

On Friday, June 2, reports started circulating that the couple were in the process of repairing their relationship after the 45-year-old ballet dancer allegedly had an affair with a younger French woman, reportedly a 25-year-old climate activist.

Though neither the Thor actress nor her husband have addressed the reports, the star has made her first public appearance since her relationship was thrust into the spotlight over the weekend.

Natalie was among the several stars attending the Ligue 1 match between soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes on June 3rd in Paris, which saw PSG lose 2-3 to the latter team.

For the French sportsmatch, Natalie went for French chic, donning an oversized gray blazer over a crisp, white button down paired with classic blue jeans. She topped the look off with bold red lipstick, oversized cat-eye sunglasses, and she styled her brown hair in a sleek blow-out with a middle part.

In photos from the outing, Natalie is seen smiling and laughing, and taking photos of the game. Next and around her were sitting Nicola Sirkis, frontman for French rock band Indochine, tennis star Novak Djokovic, and French actor Jamel Debbouze.

© Getty Natalie was spotted out on June 3

Prior to the sighting in Paris, Natalie's last public appearance was at the Cannes Film Festival, promoting her upcoming film May December, a romantic drama film directed by Todd Haynes also starring Charles Melton and Julianne Moore.

Her husband did not appear to be in attendance at any of the Cannes events, and their last major public appearance was at the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

© Getty The actress was surrounded by stars for the outing

The two first met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Oscars, and Benjamin created the choreography for. At the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer Isabella Boylston.

© Lionel Hahn Natalie and Benjamin at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

They tied the knot with a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the director of dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

© Unique Nicole The couple at their last public appearance

They welcomed their 11-year-old son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and later on they welcomed daughter Amalia in 2016, the same year they moved from Paris to Los Angeles.

