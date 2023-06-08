Holly Willoughby cosies up to This Morning co-host Craig Doyle after Phillip Schofield drama

Holly Willoughby is getting used to a new routine on This Morning, having been joined on the iconic ITV sofa by the likes of Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson this week.

The mum-of-three looked happy and relaxed as she resumed hosting duties following an extended holiday - and wasted no time in posing for selfies with guest co-host Craig after Thursday's episode. Alongside the picture, Holly simply wrote: "@craigdoyle [blue heart emoji]."

The star took a two-week break from the breakfast show admit reports that she and Phillip weren’t getting along. During her time away, the show was hosted by Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, while Craig and Josie jumped in to co-present with Holly this week.

On Monday, the TV star gave an emotional address to the show's viewers, referencing the recent controversy surrounding her former co-host Phillip Schofield. "Right, deep breath," the presenter said as she opened the show, before asking her audience: "Firstly, are you OK? I hope so."

In the address, she said she felt "worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions". "You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved," she continued.

Craig and Holly cosied up for a selfie

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."

Last month, Phillip quit This Morning after 20 years on the show. The news came following growing reports that there was a rift between him and Holly after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted and imprisoned for 11 sexual offences involving a child.

© Getty Phillip quit this Morning in May 2023

Shortly after, Phillip confessed to having the affair. He has repeatedly denied that Holly and his colleagues at ITV had any knowledge of the situation, describing their makeup room as their "sanctuary" where they told each other everything. Despite that, he revealed the affair was the one thing he never told her.

