Holly Willoughby rocks mini shorts during family break in Portugal

The This Morning presenter has been lying low following her co-host Phillip Schofield's departure from the ITV show

Holly Willoughby has been pictured in Portugal following her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield's bombshell revelation he had an affair with a much younger male colleague while married to his wife Stephanie.

Holly, 42, has been taking a two-week break from the ITV programme while the storm blows over and has now been pictured with her family in the Algarve. Rocking a pair of denim shorts and a black vest top in photos obtained by MailOnline, Holly was seen dining at Os Agostinhos in Quarteira amid the ongoing drama.

She was joined by her parents Linda and Brian, sister Kelly, and her three children.

With her blonde hair in a tousled style and a pair of shades shielding her eyes from the sun, Holly certainly seems to be making the most of her time off from the popular daytime programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly has been lying low in Portugal following the bombshell news

The trip is no doubt bittersweet for the Dancing on Ice star, who regularly holidayed with Phillip in the Algarve every summer.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his agency YMU following the revelations about his personal life.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been good friends for years and the mother-of-three was by his side when he came out as gay back in 2020

The presenting duo haven't been seen together since Holly issued a scathing statement about Phillip's affair.

She wrote on Instagram last weekend: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Holly issued a scathing statement about Phillip's affair last weekend

After Phillip's exit from the show a few days before news of his affair broke, Holly released a brief statement which read: "Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison Hammond has been left at the helm of This Morning

Following increasing media attention surrounding Holly and Phillip's friendship and the blonde beauty's future on the show, it was confirmed that Holly would be taking a two-week break from presenting the series, with Alison Hammond presenting in the meantime alongside Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle.

ITV bosses have since reassured fans that Holly will be back, telling Manchester Evening News: "As per our statement on Saturday 20th May, Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on Monday 5th June following an extended half term break."

