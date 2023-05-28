Ruth Langsford returns to social media following Holly Willoughby's statement

The presenter and husband Eamonn Holmes used to co-host This Morning during school holidays

The last few days have been filled with news and speculation about This Morning, following former co-host Phillip Schofield's resignation and revelation that he had an affair with a much younger colleague.

On Saturday, his former co-presenter Holly Willoughby took to Instagram with a strongly-worded statement and on Sunday, Ruth Langsford, once a regular on the ITV programme, returned to Instagram.

However, the mother-of-one chose not to respond to Holly's message, in which the Dancing on Ice star expressed her disappointment at Phillip's dishonesty.

Instead, Ruth posted an Instagram Story showing what a relaxing day she had ahead of her, posting a photo of a delicious-looking breakfast that consisted of a fried egg on toast, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes and bacon, accompanied by a cup of tea.

The Sunday Times could just be seen behind her plate, and Ruth captioned the image: "Late breakfast and the papers… What Sundays are all about." She then added: "Happy Sunday".

Ruth and her husband, Eamonn Holmes, used to present the show during school holidays and on Fridays throughout term time before their contracts weren't renewed in 2020.

Since then, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have usually helmed the show when Phillip and Holly are away. Eamonn has been very vocal about his thoughts on Phillip throughout the past two weeks following reports that the 61-year-old and Holly had fallen out.

He then took to Twitter to react to Phillip's bombshell Friday night statement. He tweeted: "Schofield has finally been caught out... "

The star also defended himself and his wife Ruth Langsford when a Twitter user remarked he was a "hypocrite," after showing support for Phillip when he came out live on air.

Eamonn responded: "Ruth and I deceived and lied to. One day I will tell the story. We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him."

Phillip made headlines when his statement was released via MailOnline. It read, in part: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

"When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody 'forced' me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me."

