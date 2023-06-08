Sarah Jessica Parker receives news with husband Matthew Broderick that'll take them away from family home

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick achieved a new milestone in their relationship when they joined forces to helm the revival of the play Plaza Suite on Broadway.

After a two-week run in 2020, halted by the pandemic, they returned for a sold-out four-month run in 2022, shattering box office records as they went.

While the run concluded in July, it seems like their play will once again find new life across the pond, as it is set to make its debut on the West End.

As per Variety, Plaza Suite will play for a limited season from January 15 to March 31, 2024 at the Savoy Theatre in London and will be directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, who helmed its Broadway run as well.

It's a return to the West End for Matthew, 61, who last starred in 2019's The Starry Messenger, but will mark the debut London theater performance for the Sex and the City star, 58.

Originally written by Neil Simon in 1969, the play revolves around a couple staying in the same hotel suite they resided at on their honeymoon 23 years prior, with the two leads playing three different couples over the course of the story.

© Getty Images The couple are taking their Broadway revival to the West End next year

The official synopsis reads: "Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom."

The show ended its run on a highly successful note, becoming the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history during its run at the Hudson Theatre.

Matthew and Sarah get the opportunity to play off their dynamic as a real-life couple (they've been married since 1997) and parents, sharing son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

© Getty Images Sarah and Matthew reunited for the revival of Plaza Suite

In April 2022, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan (now Live with Kelly and Mark) to chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the Broadway show, and what it's really like working with one's wife, particularly under such an intense schedule.

Ryan hilariously started the conversation by saying: "You have a co-star who's a real up and comer, do you have good chemistry?"

© Getty Images The couple share children James, Marion, and Tabitha

Kelly then didn't hesitate to ask him what everyone wanted to know: "How do you get away from each other?"

Matthew's answer was surprising, and even he wasn't expecting it. While he did say: "It's a lot of time together…" in a "yikes" tone, he endearingly admitted that it was: "Much easier and fun than I would have thought."

© Getty Images Their show emerged as the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history

He explained that though he: "Thought there would be moments of 'Could you possibly get the hell out of my way for a minute,'" it was in fact the total opposite, affectionately describing the experience and his wife by saying: "I'm delighted by her in the show… She's so wonderful and easy."

