Sarah Jessica Parker’s emotional tribute to husband Matthew Broderick after 26 years of marriage

The Sex and the City alum celebrates over two decades of marital bliss

Celebrity power couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick marked their 26th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The stars chose to honour the occasion with an intimate celebration, complete with a cherished stroll and a lavish bottle of champagne.

In a heartfelt tribute to Matthew on Instagram, the Sex and the City alum reflected on their shared journey, underlining the significance of their long-standing partnership.

Sarah and Matthew are celebrating 26 years of marriage - congratulations!

“Happy 26th anniversary my husband," she began, captioning a photo of a champagne cork. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you." She affectionately signed off, "XOX, your SJ."

The couple’s friends and fans showered them with warm wishes in the comments section of the post. Among them was Andy Cohen, Parker's walking companion in New York City, who conveyed his congratulations with four red heart emojis.

"Happy Anniversary to both of you!!" chimed in Mario Cantone, Parker’s co-star from 'Sex and the City'.

Sarah and Matthew share twin daughters

A fan cleverly referenced Parker's 'Sex and the City' spinoff, which returns for its second season on June 22, and commented, "And just like that… 26 years went by."

The couple, who share three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin girls, Tabitha and Marion, 13, typically prefer to keep their family life under wraps. However, the family made a public appearance together at the premiere of 'Some Like It Hot' on Broadway in December.

Sarah with Matthew

Last year, the couple ventured onto the stage together, portraying a married couple in the Broadway play 'Plaza Suite'.

Matthew admitted to the media scrutiny invited by their roles being "a very scary thing."

Sarah rocked Dior's Extreme Gladiators in Sex and the City: The Movie

Sarah, in a rare joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared their philosophy of maintaining privacy around their marriage: “I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage.

“ I’m not flattering myself that anyone’s discussing my marriage, but we’re certainly not going to add to it by saying, ‘Well, this is why it works.’ Next thing you know, there’ll be a very public divorce. So we just try to respect each other.”

Sarah with her family

Married since 1997, the couple's time together has notably increased with 'Plaza Suite'. Parker pointed out that the experience was a first in their relationship, saying, “We’ve never spent this much time together, ever.

Even when we were just dating. But it’s a very different kind of time. It’s not like we’re spending more time together talking. We’re spending time together working in an alternate universe. We’re not ourselves."

