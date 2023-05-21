Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare glimpse from inside family's insane NYC townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker treated her fans to a look into her gorgeous New York City townhouse over the weekend - and wow! Not unlike her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, A-list Sarah lives a charmed and envy-inducing lifestyle.

The HBO actress, 58, rarely shares posts of her beautiful family home on social media but in recent days she shared the incredible view from her window and it looked totally gorgeous - leaving her fans dreaming of New York. Sarah captured the perfect shot: the red brick townhouses had a lovely glow as the sun was setting in the background. Greenery was also flourishing around the redbrick townhouses and it looked lovely. One house adjacent to her home in West Village sold for $26.75 million earlier this year, according to the New York Post. Of the street in which Sarah lives, broker Jenny Lenz, of Dolly Lenz Real Estate, told the New York Post: "This is one of the most desirable streets in the Village. It's a beautiful, peaceful block with historic mansions reminiscent of London and the A-list celebrities only add to the allure.”

Many fans praised the beautiful photograph on social media in the comments below as they admitted it left them dreaming of a trip to New York. "Spectacular capture," one wrote. "I would love to go to New York City.” Others added: “I can’t wait to visit New York again in October, love the west village and all of New York. What an exciting place to live."

© Getty Sarah rarely shares photos from inside her New York City townhouse

© Getty This weekend Sarah and Matthew are celebrating 26 years of marriage - congratulations!

This weekend has been incredibly special for Sarah and her husband Matthew as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Congratulations! A power couple in Hollywood, they tied the knot in 1997 and the rest is history. The happy couple toasted with a bottle of champagne and Sarah treated her fans to a glimpse of their celebrations on social media. She posted the cork which had ‘champagne’ stamped on it.

Madly in love all these years on, Sarah wrote some beautiful words for her husband. She said: "Happy 26th anniversary my husband. That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ." Celebrity friends and fans alike shared their congratulations and happy wishes to the couple in the comments below.

© Getty The actress is famed for her role Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City

While Sarah has said she likes to keep their marriage “nice and private”, she previously revealed her marriage was "strong" because they had "grown". "We've grown," She told US Weekly in 2019 at an event. "We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships… We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!"

© Getty Sarah often keeps her marriage out of the spotlight

The couple have three children together: 20-year-old James as well as 13-year-old daughters Tabitha and Marion. Of juggling motherhood and her job, she told PEOPLE: “Parenting changes you in every possible way but there’s a struggle, there’s a conflict that exists which is you also want to maintain this other part of your life. The reason it’s a conflict usually is that you like the other life too. Someone told me that working mothers who work outside of home feel guilty about work because they like work.”

© Getty The actress juggles her work with being a mom

