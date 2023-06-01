Sarah Jessica Parker takes to social media amid Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City return

Sarah Jessica Parker has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media but couldn't resist sharing her thoughts on something close to her heart on Wednesday night.

The Sex and the City star is an avid reader and was more than taken by the latest book she's read, A History of Burning.

Alongside a picture of the book cover, the Carrie Bradshaw actress wrote: "A History of Burning by author @o.janika has been described as “remarkable… a haunting symphonic tale".

"I have loved every page and missed it when life took me away. I hope all of you find your way to this sweeping historical novel. Available now through your independent booksellers and your local library. X, SJ."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love this book!" while another wrote: "I finished this a couple of weeks ago and genuinely missed the characters when I was done." A third used the opportunity to ask Sarah about Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City comeback reports, writing: "Is that true ? Samantha is coming back?!"

Around the same time of Sarah's post, another Sex and the City star was hitting the headlines as reports have surfaced that Kim will be returning to an episode of the second upcoming series of And Just Like That, reprising her role of Samantha Jones.

Sources confirmed the news to Variety, revealing she will only appear in one scene, and did not see or speak to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene will be a phone conversation between Samantha, who had moved to London, and Sarah's Carrie Bradshaw.

Kim Cattrall is reprising her role in Sex and the City

In season one, it was revealed that Carrie and Samantha were estranged, and in the season one finale they arranged to meet in person to reconcile. Samantha isn't the only beloved character to be making a comeback in the second series of the HBO show.

John Corbett will be making a comeback as Aidan Shaw, who was one of the few characters not to appear in the first season of HBO Max's reboot which launched earlier in 2022.

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw

In the original series, he starred as furniture maker Aidan, a character with whom many fans believed Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) should have married; she instead wed Mr Big, but at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That, he died and the show followed her grief as she rediscovered life as a widow.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also returned as Miranda and Charlotte. John had previously teased his involvement, telling fans in April 2021: "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

Kim Cattrall was absent from the first season of And Just Like That

However, he never appeared, and earlier in 2022 executive producer Michael Patrick King explained why, revealing that the show wanted to focus on Carrie's loss and growth.

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he said. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

