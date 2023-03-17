Helen George mesmerizes with intimate new selfie with daughter Lark - but fans are left divided The Call the Midwife actress shares two daughters with Jack Ashton

Helen George on the rare occasion loves to share insights into her personal life, and her latest social media post certainly delighted her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Call the Midwife star – who is a doting mum to two young daughters – uploaded an intimate selfie with her youngest child, Lark.

The actress shared this striking selfie with daughter Lark

In the snapshot, Helen snuggled up to her one-year-old tot who was sporting two tiny pigtails. "Lark and her pigtails," the doting mum remarked.

Despite the lovely picture between mother and daughter, many fans were left divided over Helen's newly-dyed brunette hair. "Cute. You look so different as a brunette. Not the same ol' Trixie! Love you as Trixie!" said one, while another added: "You're so pretty but I prefer you blonde."

A third post read: "You look so different with dark hair, didn't recognise you if it weren't for seeing your name above your post. You look fab though and Larks curls are too cute! Xxx."

Helen and her partner Jack Ashton

Others heaped praise on the recent transformation, with one saying: "You look fantastic with dark hair, it really suits you." Another stated: "I love your hair dark lovely."

At the start of the year, Helen slowly transitioned her platinum blonde locks to dark. She surprised fans in January, when she showed off her hair a few shades darker before completely going chocolate brown.

Fans know her for playing the glamourous nurse, Trixie Franklin, in the BBC period drama. She shares both of her daughters with long-term partner Jack Ashton. The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on set in South Africa, when Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward on the BBC period drama.

The mum-of-two - who has played the fan-favourite nurse on the show since it first premiered back in 2012 - recently expressed her worries about being written out of the show, admitting "you never know" what might happen.

During a live Q&A with RadioTimes.com, she said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know.

"And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

