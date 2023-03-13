Helen George shares intimate insight into family life with rare new photo of daughters The Call the Midwife star is a doting mum of two

Helen George may be known for her glamourous portrayal of Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, but away from screens, the actress is a doting mum of two young girls.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old – who is currently starring in the West End show The King and I – took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of her daughters, Wren and Lark, enjoying a low-key stroll at their local park.

"Park runs together [pink hearts emoji]," she gushed alongside the candid image.

Helen shares both of her daughters with long-term partner Jack Ashton. The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on set in South Africa, when Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward on the BBC period drama.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-two - who has played the fan-favourite nurse on the show since it first premiered back in 2012 - recently expressed her worries about being written out of the show, admitting "you never know" what might happen.

During a live Q&A with RadioTimes.com, she said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know.

"And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Last month, Helen celebrated the final episode with a post to Instagram. Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, she wrote: "My cup runneth over. What an amazing 12 years and counting."

