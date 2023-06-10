Kate Garraway inundated with support amid 'tough' career milestone

Kate Garraway has been the picture of strength over the last few years, as she has continued to care for her husband, Derek Draper. On Friday, the Good Morning Britain host was inundated with support when she announced news of her new book, The Strength of Love, which she first shared on Loose Women earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram, the star shared a photo of the cover and in a lengthy caption revealed how tough the new book was to write. Despite how difficult the past few years have been for the TV host, she has remained incredibly positive.

Kate penned: "Hello everyone, so I have written a new book...it’s called "The Strength of Love". I must admit it has been so tough to write but that’s because I have had to go into some of my darkest thoughts and experiences but I also wanted it to be a positive read for you too. I have so much to be thankful for and so many people have shared so much love with me and my family, and I really wanted to share something helpful back.

"This book is about Derek’s ongoing battle to take back control of his body and mind, the amazing people who have helped us along the way and how love in all its forms can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next. We are all learning how to deal with the vast multitude of changes we have experienced in recent times while trying to navigate through life the best way we can. I know I am far from alone in wrestling with these challenges, I just hope some of the lessons I have learnt will help you in your daily battles too, whatever they are. #strengthoflove out sept 14 . #love #blessings #wellness #nevergiveup."

© Instagram The presenter and her family have remained so positive

Susana Reid was one of the first to comment on the emotional update and penned: "No one embodies the strength of love more than you," alongside a red love heart emoji. Ranvir Singh quickly followed, adding: "So proud of you and the family xxxx." Mylene Class penned: "Go on Kate. [Strong arm emoji] So proud of you x." Richard Arnold replied with three red love hearts.

Fans were also blown away by the journalist. "Kate you are such an inspiration to so many. I am sure Derek, your lovely children & family are so proud of you," one follower wrote alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "You are an inspiration stay strong. You are such a beautiful & strong lady. Sending hugs to you. Derek, Darcey, Billy & all your family. Xxxx."

© Photo: Rex Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

On Thursday, Kate announced news of her incredible new career milestone on Loose Women, and gave fans an update on how Derek is getting on, revealing that "He's been in and out of hospital this week".

When asked by panelist Linda Robson if Derek can now speak to her, she responded: "It's very much a whisper and I don't think we're necessarily going to have a conversation but we have fantastic moments like when Billy had a new basketball and he was bouncing it and suddenly, [Derek said] 'Is that a new ball?' and Billy said 'Yes it is!' and Derek said, 'It's nice.' "It's something you take for granted but to have him be able to react in that way, and Billy was in tears and they were hugging. It's things like that that really lift you up. Then the next day he is just completely still."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.