GMB's Kate Garraway inundated with support following 'tricky 48 hours'

Kate Garraway provides a lot of care to her husband, Derek Draper, as he continues to recover from COVID-19, and on Tuesday, she detailed a "tricky 48 hours".

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who is a keen gardener, took to her social media pages to share a little bit of joy following her recent rough period. The star had treated herself to an early-morning trek around her home when she spied the first crocuses of the season peeking through some of the frost.

"So this is why I love nature & gardening so much - after a tricky 48 hours of feeling like am trudging up hill on ice my first crocus bursts up - the spirit of life & hope in gorgeous yellow form!!" she shared in a caption.

Fans were quick to offer their support after learning about Kate's difficult past few days, as one posted: "Spring is so good for the soul. I felt this on Sunday, literally felt my soul lift, look after yourself."

A second penned: "I'm sure people don't realise the struggles you have. Looking after Derek, keeping down a job taking charge of finances looking after the kids. All takes strength. Enjoy the garden."

And a third wrote: "Such a wonderful life-affirming moment when we see nature bursting into bloom. Hope things improve for you and yours."

Kate shared a joyous moment on Tuesday

Despite often sharing updates on GMB in the early days of Derek's illness, Kate has been quieter when it comes to updates on her husband, and in December, the presenter explained why she was no longer filling viewers in on her husband's health.

"The thing I've been really aware of is people saying, 'Oh she's talking about that again'," Kate told Lorraine Kelly. "I don't want to go on about it because what I've learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you're there. You imagine it, but you don't know."

Kate added: "The thing is, when it's a long battle like with Derek, there's no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too."

However, on Friday the star shared an uplifting photo of Derek smiling, as he sat up in his bed with his carer, Jake.

