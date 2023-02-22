Kate Garraway puts on brave face for latest update amid husband Derek’s health battle The Good Morning Britain star is a doting mother

Kate Garraway took to social media with a smiley new update on Tuesday in aid of Shrove Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, posted a video on her Instagram Stories of herself testing out her pancake-flipping skills whilst hosting her radio show on Smooth Radio.

WATCH: Kate Garraway showcases her 'happy place' amid husband Derek's health struggles

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, she penned: "Pancake day!!! Got there in the end…ish!"

Kate put her flipping skills to the test!

Chatting to the camera she added: "It's pancake day today and traditionally we all have to toss our pancakes, I like to think I'm a pretty good tosser, shall we give it a go?

Correcting her technique, she said: "Attempt 242...I need to flip it more towards me I think…I think I need to flip my wrist more"

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's subversive artwork captured in blink-and-you-miss it moment

In the clip, Kate dazzled in a black mini dress and tights as she made numerous attempts at flipping the creation which after one attempt landed on her desk, and another on her microphone!

The Good Morning Britain star took to social media

The cheery update comes just under two weeks after Kate detailed a "tricky 48 hours" with her husband Derek Draper who is still suffering with health complications since coming down with Covid in 2020.

Kate, who is a keen gardener, shared details of the rough period on social media alongside a photograph of crocuses in her garden.

The star has been giving fans regular updates on Derek's health

Captioning the post, she penned: "So this is why I love nature & gardening so much - after a tricky 48 hours of feeling like am trudging uphill on ice my first crocus bursts up - the spirit of life & hope in gorgeous yellow form!!"

Fans were quick to offer their support after learning about Kate's difficult few days, as one posted: "Spring is so good for the soul. I felt this on Sunday, literally felt my soul lift, look after yourself."

DETAILS: 12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway's city nuptials, Ben Shephard's islet & more

READ: GMB star Kate Garraway fans reach out to support star following 'dignified' interview

A second penned: "I'm sure people don't realise the struggles you have. Looking after Derek, keeping down a job taking charge of finances looking after the kids. All takes strength. Enjoy the garden."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.