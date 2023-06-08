Kate Garraway shares exciting career announcement amid new Derek health update

Kate Garraway has revealed that she is releasing a new book called The Strength of Love, which is set to hit the shelves in September.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain star shared the exciting career news whilst also giving an update on her husband Derek Draper's health, explaining that her he had been "in hospital again this week and last week".

© Photo: Rex Kate is releasing a new book

When asked by panelist Linda Robson if Derek can now speak to her, she responded: "It's very much a whisper and I don't think we're necessarily going to have a conversation but we have fantastic moments like when Billy had a new basketball and he was bouncing it and suddenly, [Derek said] 'Is that a new ball?' and Billy said 'Yes it is!' and Derek said, 'It's nice.'

"It's something you take for granted but to have him be able to react in that way, and Billy was in tears and they were hugging. It's things like that that really lift you up. Then the next day he is just completely still."

Kate shared an update on her husband Derek

Speaking about the upcoming book, which explores the importance of resilience, Kate said: "People have been very kind to say that I've been very resilient but I've actually had some very low times too. But I didn't want to write a book about the low times, I wanted to get to a place where it could be really positive and share some of the things that I've learnt to get through it."

The news comes after reports that the presenter is facing a £716,000 tax bill after being forced to close down her husband Derek Draper's business following his COVID-19 diagnosis back in 2020.

© Photo: Instagram Derek contracted coronavirus in March 2020

The ITV star closed her husband's psychotherapy company back in March 2022 after it racked up a crippling debt during his recovery.

© Photo: Rex Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

At the time, online records showed Derek's Astra Aspera Ltd owed £184,000 including £125,000 in taxes.

Kate has been very open about her financial situation since Derek's illness, telling The Sun back in March that "things have been financially tough" for the family, and that "costs have gone through the roof in so many ways", adding that their home has needed to be adapted to suit Derek's needs, and that her working life has been affected.

© Photo: Instagram Derek spent 13 months in hospital after contracting the virus

The journalist, who had to take long periods off work in the early days of Derek's illness, continued: "As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways. You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work."

Derek contracted coronavirus in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital. He is still suffering from the effects of the disease and requires round-the-clock care.

Kate and Derek's journey has been chronicled in two documentaries, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, as well as a memoir, titled The Power of Hope.

© Photo: ITV Kate has made two documentaries about Derek's health journey

Speaking about the book at the time, she said: "By telling the story of Derek's illness and how it has altered our family’s lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering."

She continued: "If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping daily with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can help another person feeling lost or in despair, it'll mean a lot."

