Kate Garraway recalls distressing hospital dash with husband amid ambulance strikes - 'He was in a lot of pain'

Kate Garraway has once again reflected on her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle as he continues to suffer from the effects of coronavirus, which he contracted back in March 2020.

Speaking on Friday's Good Morning Britain about the ambulance strikes, the presenter revealed she had been relying on taxis to get her partner to hospital after requiring medical assistance.

"I've used a lot of cabs for Derek to go to and from appointments because the mobility services are very, very delayed, ambulances are delayed," she told co-host Ben Shephard.

"But if you try and book an official car you can sometimes be waiting five hours to bring you home from the hospital. He was in a lot of pain, it wasn't sustainable so we took a cab home from the hospital."

However, during the journey, Derek slipped out of his wheelchair. "We went over a speed bump and he slipped out of his wheelchair," she continued. On needing extra support, Kate added: "It's hard. It's hard to deal with. You want someone with you to manage that."

Kate has been caring for her husband Derek

Fortunately, the taxi driver was on hand to help Kate with Derek. She said: "I was really lucky the black cab driver had mobility access for his father he'd cared for post-stroke so he was really good at handling someone with that condition.

"The two of us were hauling him back into the wheelchair, strapping him in and got him home. But I just thought many a taxi driver would say, 'I can’t deal with it.' I wasn't even sure I could deal with."

Asked if she wanted to wait for an ambulance instead of using a taxi, Kate explained: "He was in such stress and pain, you're having to make a call as an individual when you're not qualified for it." She noted: "I should say Derek was fine, distressed but fine. I think we're asking a lot of people who are not qualified."

