Michelle Pfeiffer's unexpected photo of herself needs to be seen to be believed

Michelle Pfeiffer turned heads with a photo she shared on Instagram on Friday. The Scarface star took to social media ahead of the weekend and delivered an image which got her followers talking.

Michelle posted a portrait from a self-taught artist, Paolo Di Battista, and it was bold to say the least.

The colorful sketch displayed Michelle with huge hair and sharp cheekbones. "Um.. "not looking forward to the weekend? #DarkShadows #FanArtFriday @paolodiba95," she wrote and fans immediately began commenting on the artwork.

"Wow, cool pic," wrote one while another added: "OMG..Unbelievable..sweet and hilarious. Happy weekend MICHELLE..LOVE YOU."

Michelle recently stunned fans with her appearance for another reason as fans almost didn't recognize her.

The celebrated star posted on Instagram to deliver a powerful message about gun crime and sparked a divisive conversation about politics, but also her look.

The usually smiling actress was serious in the close-up in which she was almost makeup-free. Her hair was worn pulled back from her face and her complexion was flawless.

While there was no denying she looked gorgeous, fans commented: "Where is Michelle? Who is this?" and another added: "I mean you are so beautiful - but when did you stop looking like yourself."

Michelle wore an orange T-shirt and penned a lengthy message alongside her photo. In April, she celebrated her 65th birthday and gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations with her family.

© Getty Images Michelle often wows fans with her appearance

Michelle shared a photo of herself with a delicious looking birthday cake, as she sat around a table with her loved ones. The actress' cake looked almost too good to eat, and was covered in chocolate and icing sugar and 'Happy birthday Michelle' was written in icing on the plate. In the caption, she wrote: "Cheers to another beautiful lap around the sun! Thanks for the sweet birthday messages, everyone!"

Fans were quick to wish her many happy returns, while her good friend John Travolta also added his well wishes, writing: "Happy birthday Michelle! Love JT."

© Getty Images Michelle and her husband David E. Kelley have been together for 29 years

It's been a busy few years for Michelle, following her return to Hollywood in 2021 after a five-year break.

She came back to acting to star in dark comedy French Exit, and has been working on a number of high-profile projects ever since. Discussing her return in Town & Country magazine at the time, she said: "I realized my daughter was looking at colleges, and I saw the writing on the wall. I thought. This is going to hit me really hard. It’s time for me to get back into moviemaking…Your seat is never saved in this industry. It’s very competitive.

© Photo: Getty Images Michelle took a break from Hollywood for a while

"There’s that transition time when you’re not the ingenue and you’re not really old enough to be the grandmother—you’re not old enough to play Frances.

"I'm at an age when the parts are getting more interesting again for me. I guess the timing of it really worked out, because I don't feel I missed out on much."

