Michelle Pfeiffer, 65, turns heads with appearance as fans barely recognize her

Michelle Pfeiffer appears to be aging in reverse and her latest stunning selfie only goes to prove it.

The celebrated star took to Instagram to deliver a powerful message about gun crime and sparked a divisive conversation about politics, but also about her appearance.

The usually smiling actress was serious in the close-up in which she looked almost makeup-free. Her hair was worn pulled back from her face and her complexion was flawless.

While there was no denying she looked gorgeous, fans commented: "Where is Michelle? Who is this?" and another added: "I mean you are so beautiful - but when did you stop looking like yourself." Michelle wore an orange T-shirt and penned a lengthy message alongside her photo.

In April, she celebrated her 65th birthday and gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations with her family.

Michelle shared a photo of herself with a delicious looking birthday cake, as she sat around a table with her loved ones. The actress' cake looked almost too good to eat, and was covered in chocolate and icing sugar and 'Happy birthday Michelle' was written in icing on the plate.

In the caption, she wrote: "Cheers to another beautiful lap around the sun! Thanks for the sweet birthday messages, everyone!"

© Getty Images Michelle and her husband David E. Kelley have been together for 29 years

Fans were quick to wish her many happy returns, while her good friend John Travolta also added his well wishes, writing: "Happy birthday Michelle! Love JT."

It's been a busy few years for Michelle, following her return to Hollywood in 2021 after a five-year break. She came back to acting to star in dark comedy French Exit, and has been working on a number of high-profile projects ever since.

© Photo: Getty Images Michelle stepped away from the limelight for several years

Discussing her return in Town & Country magazine at the time, she said: "I realized my daughter was looking at colleges, and I saw the writing on the wall. I thought. This is going to hit me really hard. It’s time for me to get back into moviemaking…Your seat is never saved in this industry. It’s very competitive.

"There’s that transition time when you’re not the ingenue and you’re not really old enough to be the grandmother—you’re not old enough to play Frances.

© Getty Michelle always looks flawless

"I'm at an age when the parts are getting more interesting again for me. I guess the timing of it really worked out, because I don't feel I missed out on much."

On what the future holds, the star added: "I want to do more theatre. I've got too much on my plate at the moment, but that's the thing I wish that I had been able to do more of."

© Getty Images Michelle often wows fans with her appearance

