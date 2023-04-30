Michelle Pfeiffer is glowing as she shares intimate glimpse into birthday celebrations - with jaw-dropping cake

Michelle Pfeiffer looked more glamorous than ever as she celebrated another year around the sun on Saturday.

The Hollywood star turned 65, and marked the occasion surrounded by her family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on her special day, Michelle shared a beautiful makeup-free photo of herself with a delicious looking birthday cake, as she sat around a table with her loved ones.

Michelle was dressed in a patterned blouse and wore her blond hair down.

The actress' cake looked almost too good to eat, and was covered in chocolate and icing sugar and 'Happy birthday Michelle' was written in icing on the plate.

In the caption, she wrote: "Cheers to another beautiful lap around the sun! Thanks for the sweet birthday messages, everyone!" Fans were quick to wish her many happy returns, while her good friend John Travolta also added his well wishes, writing: "Happy birthday Michelle! Love JT."

It's been a busy few years for Michelle, following her return to Hollywood in 2021 after a five-year break. She came back to acting to star in dark comedy French Exit, and has been working on a number of high-profile projects ever since.

Discussing her return in Town & Country magazine at the time, she said: "I realised my daughter was looking at colleges, and I saw the writing on the wall. I thought, This is going to hit me really hard. It’s time for me to get back into moviemaking…Your seat is never saved in this industry. It’s very competitive.

"There’s that transition time when you’re not the ingenue and you’re not really old enough to be the grandmother—you’re not old enough to play Frances.

Michelle often wows fans with her appearance

"I'm at an age when the parts are getting more interesting again for me. I guess the timing of it really worked out, because I don't feel I missed out on much."

On what the future holds, the star added: "I want to do more theatre. I've got too much on my plate at the moment, but that's the thing I wish that I had been able to do more of."

