Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Travolta lead emotional tributes to Treat Williams after sudden passing

Several celebrities have taken to social media to pour their hearts out to Treat Williams after the actor passed away following a tragic motorcycle accident.

His agent Barry McPherson confirmed in a statement on Monday, June 13 that he had passed away following the incident at the age of 71.

John Travolta was one of the first to pay tribute to the late actor, recalling their experience on Broadway in the musicals Grease and Over Here.

"Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in two Broadway shows, Grease and Over Here," he wrote.

"I'm so sorry, Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John."

© Instagram John Travolta pays tribute to Treat Williams

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred opposite Williams in 1996's The Phantom, shared a still of theirs from the movie, simply writing: "R.I.P. Dearest Treat Williams."

Kim Cattrall, who worked with the late star and dad-of-two on the 1999 TV movie 36 Hours to Die, shared an image of the pair on-screen and wrote: "I'm in shock!

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones pays tribute to Treat Williams

"RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gille, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend."

Sharon Stone included a screenshot of a news article reporting his death and wrote: "Sad news, rest in peace brother."

© Instagram Kim Cattrall with Treat Williams in 1999's 36 Hours to Die

Williams' Everwood co-star Emily VanCamp posted a photo of the actor in his early days and wrote: "The many times we worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

Mark Hamill, who he worked with on the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back (1980) as an uncredited storm base trooper, shared a photo of theirs from the set and wrote: "Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person... such a gifted actor... such a treasured friend. I'm gutted. #RIP_Pal."

© Twitter Mark Hamill and Treat Williams in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back

James Woods, his co-star in the 1984 epic crime drama Once Upon a Time in America, shared a picture of the pair and said: "Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America.

"It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams"

© Twitter James Woods and Treat Williams

Billy Baldwin shared a lengthy tribute to the star, inundating him with praise with the words "Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold."

Citing his work as a passionate advocate for climate change and social justice, he concluded: "A terrible loss. You will be missed. Rest in power Treat."

Fellow actor and friend Malcolm McDowell tweeted out: "Treat's passing is a great loss to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP"