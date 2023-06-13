Chicago Fire’s Treat Williams dies in tragic motorcycle accident aged 71

Treat Williams, star of Chicago Fire and Hair, has tragically passed away at the age of 71 following a motorcycle accident. The devastating news was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson on Monday evening.

According to Barry, the accident occurred when a car abruptly cut off Williams as he was making a turn. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," he revealed. Overwhelmed with grief, Barry added: "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Treat, often described as an actor's actor, had been a beloved figure in Hollywood since the late 1970s. McPherson spoke fondly of his client's achievements, stating, "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

© CBS Photo Archive Treat Williams as Lenny Ross

While local authorities have yet to officially confirm his identity, Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, shared details of the accident. The crash took place on Monday around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont.

The incident involved Williams' motorcycle and a single car, with investigators suggesting that the driver of the car failed to see the motorcycle while making a turn. Treat as the sole individual injured, and he was airlifted to a hospital via a LifeNet helicopter from Ticonderoga, New York.

Treat leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the entertainment industry, spanning over four decades. His illustrious career began in 1975 with his debut in the thriller Deadly Hero, leading him to take on notable film roles in The Ritz, The Eagle Has Landed, and the iconic Hair, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for new star of the year - actor. He further solidified his talent with a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in Prince of the City.

© Jeffrey Mayer Treat Williams (L) and wife Pam Van Sant

In 2002, he captivated audiences as Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood, earning a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. Throughout his career, he amassed over 120 credits, making memorable appearances in Steven Spielberg's 1941, Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods, and Chesapeake Shores, among many others.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Treat Williams, wife Pam Van Sant, and son Gill Williams in 2002

Treat also endeared himself to Hallmark enthusiasts with his appearances in beloved projects like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor, and Chasing a Dream. Additionally, he delighted viewers in Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Noel Diary.

Beyond his successful career, Williams leaves behind a loving family. He is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.