Tori Bowie's daughter's name revealed as cause of death confirmed as 'childbirth complications'

Former Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie was found dead at home in Florida on 2 May, with the coroner's report explaining the cause of the 32-year-old's death.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office report, the 100-meter world champion athlete was around eight months pregnant and in labor, with the report stating she died due to childbirth complications.

Her online obituary said she was pre-deceased by a daughter, Ariana.

Medical officials said that Tori suffered possible complications that included eclampsia and respiratory distress, according to USA Today.

Her passing was confirmed with a statement via Twitter from her management company, Icon Management.

"We're [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," they wrote, adding: "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

They shared the statement along with a photo of Tori smiling and making a heart with her hands, and condolences from fans quickly poured in. "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light," one Twitter user wrote, as another added: "My condolences to the family of this talented athlete. Gone way too soon."

Was Tori Bowie married?

Tori had no known partner, and it was unclear whether her friends and family knew she was expecting a child, according to The Guardian.

Tori Bowie's background

Frentorish "Tori" Bowie was born on August 27, 1990 in Rankin County, Mississippi, and began competing for track while in high school.

According to The Associated Press, she was raised by her grandmother in the small town of Sandhill after she was left at a foster home.

Tori later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she "swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011," per AP.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze in 2015, and after her victory, she said: "My entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to."

She went on to help the US win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, achieving silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter. She last competed in June 2022.

