Eva Mendes shares rare family photo on special day for Ryan Gosling

Sunday saw Eva Mendes take to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day, posting a gorgeous throwback photo to celebrate the day.

Eva shares two daughters with husband Ryan Gosling, Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, so while they no doubt celebrated the Barbie actor on the day, Eva paid tribute to her own dad on Father's Day.

The 49-year-old shared a black and white photo of herself and her father, Juan Carlos Méndez, simply captioning it: "Te quiero Papi," which translates to 'I love you dad.'

The photo shows Eva's dad, who is now 80, leaning over to kiss his daughter, and was clearly taken many years ago, with Eva's trademark glossy bob falling down to her chest.

Fans loved Eva's throwback photo, flooding the comments section with praise. "The embodiment of beauty," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful back then too."

Another commented that they liked Eva's father too, writing: "I had the pleasure of meeting your dad in a house party given by one of my friends he’s a lovely person."

While Eva and Ryan are notoriously quiet about their family life, Eva has shared an insight into her relationship with her father before, sharing the same snap in honor of his birthday in November 2022.

© Photo: Getty Images Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their relationship

As for Ryan, Eva didn't publicly comment on how they spent Father's Day, but she regularly shares appreciation for her partner on social media, with a recent post revealing that they hadn't met on set, as many people think.

Alongside a series of photos and video of the pair acting alongside one another in The Place Beyond The Pines, Eva wrote: "Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera."

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

In the comments section one fan joked: "Eva sees her man all over social media & she’s like let me remind everyone 'he's mine.'"

© Instagram Eva Mendes wore a Ryan Gosling Tshirt in support of her husband

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship timeline

The duo started dating in 2011, before eventually tying the knot in a secret wedding. News of their nuptials only came to light in November 2022.

Speaking to Oprah Daily, Eva confirmed they had been acquainted ahead of filming. She said: "We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting."

© Sonia Recchia Eva and Ryan at The Place Beyond The Pines premiere

In September 2014, Eva gave birth to the couple's first child: a daughter called Esmerelda Amada Gosling. Eva didn't initially plan on becoming a mother, but things changed when she fell head over heels in love with Ryan.

Speaking about motherhood, Eva told Australian radio show Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years… I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

Ryan echoed Eva's sentiments recently during an interview with GQ, sharing: "I think I said, I didn't think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That's not really true. I didn't want to overshare, but now I also don't want to misrepresent," adding: "I mean, it's true that I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her. And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

