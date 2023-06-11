Eva Mendes shares filter-free selfie as she makes rare comment of very private daughters with Ryan Gosling

The two actors met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and share two daughters

Eva Mendes is sharing some insight into her parenting approach, all the while sharing a stunning-filter free selfie where she looks as glowy as ever!

The actress shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, with husband Ryan Gosling, who she met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and has been with ever since.

Though the couple are notoriously private about their family life, especially their kids, the star gave her fans a glimpse of what her and Ryan's dynamic with the two girls looks like.

Eva took to Instagram first with a stunning close-up selfie, where she is closing her eyes and basking in the sun, showcasing her impressive sun-kissed tan.

She followed that up with some informational posters from parenting blog Nurtured First, which discussed "teasing" kids and gave advice on words and comments to avoid, such as commenting on a child's shyness, their eating habits, appearance, and emotional reactions.

In her caption, Eva wrote: "Going into the weekend with these incredible parenting reminders," adding: "When growing up we used to tease each other all the time. It always felt harmless but I realized that some of the teasing created narratives that I still carry with me today."

© Instagram Eva looked so glowy and tan in the selfie

The mom-of-two concluded: "So now, I try to be super aware of this while parenting my kids," noting that: "Reminders like this help!"

Her fans were quick to appreciate the advice, writing in the comments section under the post: "Wow, didn't realize I do this all the time with the kids! It's so hard being a parent!" and: "I completely agree with this. Thank you Eva," as well as: "So true, thanks for the reminder."

© Rex Images Eva and Ryan at the premiere for The Place Beyond The Pines

Though neither Eva nor Ryan frequently talk of their kids, Ryan did recently open up about how it was his wife that made him want them in the first place. Speaking with GQ about his upcoming role on Barbie, he recalled the moment he learned he was going to be a father, which he initially said was the first time he imagined himself as one.

He said: "I would never want to go back, you know? I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock The couple were on-screen love interests on the film

However, later in the interview, he corrected his answer, explaining: "I think I said, I didn't think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That's not really true. I didn't want to overshare, but now I also don't want to misrepresent."

He added: "I mean, it's true that I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her. And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The actors have not made any joint red carpets since promoting their 2012 film

Giving further insight into what their life in their quiet California neighborhood looks like, he revealed it features no nannies outside from relatives, and they spend most of their time at home, with the exception of all four being on set with Ryan whenever he is working on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.

© Instagram Eva has Ryan's last name tattooed on her wrist

Finally, giving a shout out to Eva, he noted that she is often the one with all of the answers, and that when he's unclear of what to do, whether it's parenting or beyond, he said: "I just lean on Eva. She knows what's important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I'm in my head about it, I just ask her."

