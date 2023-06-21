Strictly's Amy Dowden begins fertility treatment following mastectomy

Amy Dowden has opened up about becoming a mum in a candid update after her first cancer surgery.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed it has been two weeks since her mastectomy and opened up about starting fertility treatment as a result of her heartbreaking diagnosis. See the video below to find out what she said.

Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum after masectomy

The star has been bravely documenting her journey after revealing exclusively to HELLO! she discovered a lump one day before her honeymoon just weeks after wedding her husband, Ben Jones.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," Amy said. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

© Instagram Amy revealed her goal is to be on the dance floor this year

The star has had her share of health issues and battled with Crohn's disease for years. She added: "With what I've done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here. If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it's going to help me get through this."

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you," she adds. "I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

Amy joined Strictly in 2017

The star has recently opened up about her plans for Strictly since the shock news and took to social media on Monday with a stunning photo of herself wearing a spicy pink ballroom dress from the show. Alongside the post, she wrote: "My goal through all this is getting back dancing as soon as I can".

The professional dancer also opened up about her future on the show in a candid interview with The Mirror: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once the radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards".

She went on to say: "I'm visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family". She bravely added: "If I have to have chemotherapy, I'll be present in some way, even if I'm in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly. Whether it's on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia's area waiting for the scores, I'll be there".

The blonde beauty joined the show in 2017 and has stolen audience's hearts with her impeccable technique and personality.