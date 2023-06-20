Amy Dowden shares update on Strictly future following devastating cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden has shared an update on her Strictly Come Dancing future, just weeks after revealing her devastating breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the star shared a radiant photograph of herself wearing a hot pink dress on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. In her caption, the Caerphilly-born dancer penned: "My goal through all this is getting back dancing as soon as I can".

© Instagram Amy shared a new update

Amy's encouraging message comes after she spoke to the Mirror about her participation in this year's Strictly contest.

Opening up, Amy, 32, revealed: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards".

© Getty The dancer is determined to return to Strictly this year

She went on to say: "I'm visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family".

Only last week, Amy underwent a single mastectomy. She is now waiting to find out whether she'll need radiotherapy treatment, or chemotherapy, too.

Despite her cancer battle, the spirited dancer is determined to dust off her dancing shoes. During her conversation with the Mirror, she later added: "And if I have to have chemotherapy, I'll be present in some way, even if I'm in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly. Whether it's on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia's area waiting for the scores, I'll be there".

Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast back in April, the day before she and Ben jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares intimate glimpse inside honeymoon

The dancer – who is battling grade 3 breast cancer – bravely spoke to HELLO! magazine about her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

"My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel as though they've caught mine early and [told me] to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age," she revealed.

She went on to say: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle… But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Throughout her diagnosis, Amy's husband Ben Jones has been a pillar of support. The couple tied the knot in July 2022, exchanging vows on South Wales' Gower Peninsula.

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

Lovebirds Amy and Ben had their fairytale "dream" nuptials complete with a stunning outdoor wedding ceremony, performances from The Voice finalist Leanne Jarvis and McFly's Tom Fletcher, and a gorgeous marquee dotted with fairy lights and flowers.

Gushing about her big day, Amy told HELLO!: "It was a day I'd dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that. Everything was perfect – from the flowers to the food to partying all night long."