Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction with exciting career news

The ultimate pop star, and a doting mother are just two ways to describe Geri Halliwell but the star is also an author and had a very exciting update about her latest novel on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account the flame-haired Spice Girl, 50, revealed the US cover of her brand new book, Rosie Frost & The Falcon Queen, which is set to be released on 3 October 2023.

Alongside a photo of the new cover, Geri wrote: "It's time to find your power…I'm so excited to reveal the US cover of my new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen which is out on October 3rd!

"Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen is an epic adventure on the mysterious Bloodstone Island - with extraordinary teens, endangered animals and a ghost queen. It’s a story for readers of all ages, steeped in history and conservation, full of family secrets and shocking betrayals. I can’t wait for you all to read it! You can preorder your copy today via the link in my bio."

© Getty Images Geri and Christian married in 2015

Husband Christian Horner couldn't be more proud of his adoring wife, and replied in the comments writing: "Amazing to see this coming to life," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Geri's sister Natalie also weighed in on the exciting achievement, and penned: "Congratulations darling hermana, so proud of you!" Whilst other congratulatory messages flooded in from fans, one follower, in particular, commented the character of Rosie on the front cover has a likeness to Geri's daughter, Bluebell. The comment read: "Am I the only one who can see the Bluebell similarity?"

© Instagram Geri Horner's 17-year-old daughter Bluebell is fast becoming her mini-me

Not only does the character, - who has cascading red locks - appear to take after Geri's eldest, but Geri herself could be mistaken for her daughter's twin which couldn't be more true after their latest slew of family photos together.

The shots were shared on Sunday to mark Father's Day and it's unbelievable how much the mother-daughter duo look alike. The photo in question was a particular black-and-white snap showing Geri and Bluebell smiling away with Christian, his daughter, Olivia, eight, and their son, Monty, six.

© Instagram Bluebell is her mum's double!

The similarities between Geri and her teenage daughter were undeniable; both donning the same thick hair and beaming white smiles.

Naturally, fans of the pop star couldn't wait to point out their family resemblance. "The family photo Blue really is a mini Geri! All so beautiful and happy! So so so glad for you Geri! You have a gorgeous family! And happy Father’s Day Christian," one wrote. Another simply penned: "Bluebell," alongside a string of love heart emojis.