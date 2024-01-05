Geri Halliwell-Horner shocks fans with wild photo

Geri Halliwell-Horner is seldom shy of a daring photo and on Friday, she shocked fans as she took a walk on the wild side and shared a very impressive snap.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Spice Girl looked ethereal as she posed in a white dress whilst poised next to what appeared to be a real-life lion. The shot was taken around 2013, which was evident from the singer's blonde highlighted red tresses.

Captioning the shot, Geri penned: "Roar [lion emoji]…. The Fire [flame emoji] within you."

As well as the cascading locks, Geri's makeup look was incredibly of the 2010s and featured thick dark eyeliner surrounding her icy blue eyes.

Geri shared a loved up photo with her husband Christian

The image divided opinions in the comments section with some concerned for the regal animal's welfare, but Geri's photographer, Rosie Hardy, quickly weighed in and revealed it was in fact a photoshopped lion.

"It’s all photoshop - no sedation here but [praised hands] for your passion for animal rights! [red love heart emoji]." She explained.

One fan replied: "Leos being Leos." A second commented: "New Album cover, luvin the hair Leo mane beautiful Geri [red love heart emoji]". Meanwhile, a third added: "That hair though".

The photo came just days after the flame-haired beauty shared a loved-up photo alongside her husband, Christian Horner to mark the new year.

The pair looked closer than ever as they snuggled up for a selfie underneath a lavish fireworks display. Captioning the post, Geri penned: "Happy New Year!! Wishing you all an absolutely wonderful 2024!".

Geri looked so glamorous donning a white one-shouldered ensemble whilst Christian matched his beau in an open-collared white coat.

The weeks over Christmas were extra exciting for the couple as Geri announced Christian had been awarded a CBE in King Charles' 2024 New Year's honours list.

The proud wife penned: "Congratulations @christianhorner on your CBE! We are all so proud of you, awarded for your amazing contributions to motorsport," alongside an applause emoji in a sweet tribute to her beau's achievements.