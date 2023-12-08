Geri Halliwell-Horner is a winter vision in waist-cinching coat

Geri Halliwell-Horner epitomised all things good about the cold weather creeping up on us when she stepped out in the most glorious white coat.

The former Spice Girl, 51, looked glowing in photos shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers where she smiled alongside her husband Christian Horner, 50, as well as Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, 67, and Succession star Brian Cox, 77.

The songstress looked glorious in a cream longline Gucci coat that was buttoned to a neat collar and cinched at the waist with a double G monogram belt in the same fabric. The coat featured zip-up utility pockets on the torso and below the waist for a cool touch.

© Getty Geri Horner wowed in white

Geri teamed the snow queen coat with a lettuce hemmed roll neck in the same light hue, a pair of wide-leg white trousers, and carried a tan leather bag over her shoulder. The Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen author styled her iconic auburn locks in loose waves for a touch of understated elegance.

© Instagram Geri posed with Tom Hanks

The event marked The Moonwalkers at Lightroom King's Cross in London. The experience offers a perspective on humankind's past and future trips to the moon via Lightroom's projection and audio technology that transforms the space into an immersive voyage.

© Instagram Geri shared a photo with Brian Cox

Geri is no stranger to a white look. In fact, the icy hue has dominated her wardrobe of late with nearly every Instagram snap she posts featuring an all-white outfit and we are here for it.

Geri on Jimmy Fallon © NBC The singer looked so stunning when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October. Geri wore a gorgeous midi-length straight-cut white dress with buttons down the front and a chic tie-neck. She added a pair of white pointed-toe strappy heels and a youthful ponytail.



Geri at the 'Ferrari' Sky Premiere © Getty Geri stepped out earlier this week wearing a white slim-fit suit featuring a flattering single-breasted blazer and cigarette pants. The star did the blazer up and wore a chic cami in the same shade underneath. The suit was teamed with a pair of black stilettos and a pop of colour in the form of a multi-coloured bejewelled necklace.



Geri at The Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2023 © Getty The former girl band member opted for a white look with a different feel to the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2023. She opted for a fit and flare corseted princess gown covered in sheer tulle and adorned with applique flowers in warm pastel shades with pops of burgundy.

Geri at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit © Getty The 90s icon opted for a pared-back look at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with her former racing driver husband. Geri wore a knitted off-white top with a pair of fitted flares in the same colour for a minimalist aesthetic and added a longline cosy cardigan for a touch of comfort.



Geri at Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 © Getty You guessed it, Geri also wore white to the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023. The children's book author stepped onto the red carpet wearing a gorgeous floor-length white gown covered in small appliqued white flowers. The dress featured a high neck, and sheer sleeves that felt like a modern take on Cheryl's white floral dress she wore alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates at The Brit Awards in 2009.



© Getty Cheryl rocked a similar white floral dress at the 2009 Brit Awards

