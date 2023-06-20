Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell, 17, is her double in new photo with siblings

The Spice Girls singer is a mum to daughter Bluebell, 17, son Monty, six, and stepmother to Olivia, eight

Like mother, like daughter… and in Geri Horner's case, the saying certainly rings true! The Spice Girls star amazed her fans this week when she shared some family photographs to mark Father's Day – and we couldn't get over how much her daughter Bluebell looks like her.

Geri, 50, was pictured posing with her children and her husband Christian Horner, looking the picture of happiness. The Wannabe hitmaker – who is a proud mum to 17-year-old daughter Bluebell, son Monty, six, and stepmother to Christian's eight-year-old daughter Olivia – thanked Christian for being such a wonderful father to their kids in her Instagram post.

Showing her appreciation for her Red Bull racing team principal husband, Geri wrote: "Happy Father’s Day @christianhorner. Thank you. You’re an amazing daddy We love you! And to all grandads ,step-fathers & father figures."

The similarities between Geri and her teenage daughter were striking in one of the images. The pair boasted the same thick hair and beaming white smiles.

© Instagram Geri Horner's 17-year-old daughter Bluebell is fast becoming her mini-me

Geri's fans were quick to comment on how alike the mother and daughter duo are becoming. "The family photo Blue really is a mini Geri! All so beautiful and happy! So so so glad for you Geri! You have a gorgeous family! And happy Father’s Day Christian," one wrote.

Bluebell, whose godmothers are Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton, reportedly has little contact with her father, screenwriter and director Sasha Gervase.

© Instagram Geri celebrated Father's Day with husband Christian Horner, son Monty, six, and stepdaughter Olivia, eight

Geri and Sasha, who counts The Terminal and Hitchcock among his film credits, had a brief six-week romance in 2005 which resulted in Bluebell being born in 2006.

At the time, Geri revealed the meaning behind her baby daughter's name, saying she'd noticed an abundance of bluebell flowers growing towards the end of her pregnancy.

© Instagram Christian shares son Monty with the Spice Girls star

The unique moniker also boasts a family connection since Geri's grandmother had been part of the Parisian cabaret dancers, The Bluebell Girls

Geri has delighted fans with more frequent glimpses of Bluebell in recent years. She recently marked her 17th birthday with a sweet message to the teen on her Instagram account.

© Instagram Geri recently celebrated daughter Bluebell's 17th birthday

She was one proud mum back in August last year when Bluebell received her GCSE results, sharing a photo of the pair together. It's safe to say they could be twins.

Geri wrote: "SO proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!." She also shared an adorable photo of the teen looking at her results paper.

© Instagram Bluebell is her mum's double!

And in July last year, Geri and Bluebell enjoyed a girly day out as they headed to Sheffield to cheer on the Lionesses as they fought for a place in the Euro 2022 finals.