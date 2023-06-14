What happened to Tori Bowie's baby? The heartbreaking story

The former Olympic sprinter was found dead on May 2 in her Florida home

Former Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie was eight months pregnant when she tragically died last month – but what happened to her baby?

The gold and silver medalist was found days after her death following calls "for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days", the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in May.

© Getty Tori Bowie died during childbirth

Tori was found deceased in her Florida home on May 2 and according to an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office in Orlando, she was in labor at the time of her death, which was ruled "natural".

The report added that Tori may have suffered complications during childbirth including respiratory distress and eclampsia – a severe form of pre-eclampsia where high blood pressure puts pressure on your blood vessels which can cause swelling in your brain and may lead to seizures or convulsions.

© Getty Tori Bowie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ariana

Tori Bowie's baby

Sadly, Tori's child – a daughter named Ariana, according to her online obituary – was stillborn, the medical examiner reported. Tori had no known partner, and it was unclear whether her friends and family knew she was expecting a child, according to The Guardian.

On Monday, Tori's passing was confirmed with a statement via Twitter from her management company, Icon Management. "We're [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," they wrote, adding: "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

They shared the statement along with a photo of Tori smiling and making a heart with her hands, and condolences from fans quickly poured in. "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light," one Twitter user wrote, as another added: "My condolences to the family of this talented athlete. Gone way too soon."

© Getty Tori Bowie was an Olympic champion

Who was Tori Bowie?

Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie was born on August 27, 1990, in Rankin County, Mississippi, and began competing for track while in high school. According to The Associated Press, she was raised by her grandmother in the small town of Sandhill after she was left at a foster home.

Tori later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she "swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011," per AP.

© Getty Tori Bowie's cause of death was ruled 'natural' with possible complications from childbirth

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze in 2015, and after her victory, she said: "My entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to."

She went on to help the US win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, achieving silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter. She last competed in June 2022.

