Treat Williams remained alive until arriving at the hospital after motorcycle crash – tragic new details unveiled

As co-stars, friends, Hollywood and beyond mourn and pay tribute to Treat Williams following his sudden death earlier this week, new details are being revealed of the motorcycle crash that led to his tragic passing.

News of his passing was first confirmed Monday by the actor's publicist of 15 years, Barry McPherson, who said in a statement: "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [turn, and] a car cut him off."

The incident occurred near the southwestern Vermont town of Dorset, and now local police have provided more insight into what really happened.

According to Vermont State Police Department Public Information Officer Adam Silverman and Lt. Steve Coote, who held a virtual press conference to discuss the accident, Williams was still alive when he was first being rushed to the hospital after the 5pm crash.

He was subsequently airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center in New York, and wasn't pronounced dead until after he arrived at the hospital.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," Vermont State Police said.

© CBS Photo Archive Williams started his career in Hollywood in the late 1960s

The authorities explained that the collision involved Williams and the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV, and as the collision is investigated, detectives believe that the driver, who had his turn signal on, was turning left into a parking lot and didn't see Williams driving his motorcycle. They confirmed that Williams was wearing a helmet.

Authorities also revealed that the other driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized. It has already been confirmed that they were not impaired while they were driving, by alcohol or otherwise, and they were not detained by authorities.

© Twitter The actor collaborated with stars such as Mark Hamill, Taylor Kinney, John Travolta, and more

Williams is survived by his wife of 35 years, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, son Gill, 31, and daughter Elinor, 25.

© Getty Williams and his wife married in 1988

In the statement confirming his death, his publicist added: "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

© Getty The couple, pictured here with their son in 2002, had two kids together

McPherson spoke fondly of his client's achievements, stating: "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

© CBS Photo Archive Williams as Lenny Ross on Blue Bloods

In the wake of his passing, stars such as John Travolta, who worked on Broadway musicals Grease and Over Here with Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred opposite Williams in 1996's The Phantom, and Kim Cattrall, who worked with him on the 1999 TV movie 36 Hours to Die, have all paid tribute.

Fellow actors Sharon Stone, Taylor Kinney, Emily Van Camp, Mark Hamill, James Woods, Billy Baldwin, Malcolm McDowell, and more have also all been among the celebrities and co-stars to share their condolences on social media.