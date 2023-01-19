Missing British actor Julian Sands had previous near fatal mountaineering incident – details The actor has been missing since Friday

Julian Sands has been missing since Friday 13 January after failing to return home from a hike in the Mount Baldy area in California – with weather conditions causing issues with search and rescue crews attempting to find the lost actor. In an interview back in 2020, Julian opened up about a mountaineering expedition that went badly wrong.

Speaking about the closest he has been to death, he told the publication: "In the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000ft with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky."

A spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spoke about the current situation., explaining: "On Friday at about 7.30pm, a hiker identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt Baldy. Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews." Julian's three children are understood to have joined in search party efforts to locate their father.

They added: "Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area. These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.

"Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous."

