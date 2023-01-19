Who is Julian Sands? Son of British actor joins search for father missing for four days Julian Sands is a keen mountaineer

Concern is growing for a missing British actor, Julian Sands, who hasn't been seen since Friday 13 January. The actor went hiking in Mount Baldy, California in the San Gabriel Mountains, which was hit with bad weather conditions over the last few days. Find out more about the actor here…

Julian Sands' disappearance

Julian, 65, is a keen mountaineer and disappeared during bad weather in the mountains. The investigation into his whereabouts was abandoned due to weather conditions, including avalanche risks, but continued via drone and helicopter.

His wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, reported him missing after he didn't return from his hike, and his car has been found in the area. According to The Independent, his three grown-up children, Henry, Natalya and Imogen have joined the search for their father. It is understood that Henry is retracing Julian's route with the assistance of an experienced climber.

San Bernardino's County Sheriff department told the BBC that there have been 14 emergency calls in the mountain range due to weather conditions, warning hikers to stay away from the area. In a statement, they said: "It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble… We continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits."

Julian has been missing since Friday 13 January

Julian has previously opened up about his love of mountaineering, telling The Guardian back in 2020 that being "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning" was what made him happy. He also opened up about a previous mountaineering incident where he nearly died, explaining: "In the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000ft with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky."

Julian Sands' career

Julian is a hugely prolific actor. The West Yorkshire-born star was the star of the 1985 film A Room with a View, and went on to star in films including Rose Red, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Ocean's Thirteen and most recently in Benediction. He has also appeared in popular TV shows including Smallville, Dexter, Banshee, The Blacklist, Elementary and What/If.

Julian Sands' relationships and children

Julian was previously married to British journalist Sarah Harvey for three years, before the pair split in 1987. The pair share one son, Henry. He went on to marry journalist Evgenia in 1990, and the pair share two daughters.

The actor has starred in dozens of films and TV shows

Julian Sands' comments from friends and colleagues

Julian's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to send their hopes that the actor will return home safely. Samuel West tweeted: "Please, please let Julian Sands be okay. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news." Cassian Elwes added: "I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers."

