All we know on Today alums Jenna Wolfe and Stephanie Gosk’s split as NBC anchor gives health update

The former NBC anchor grappled with a separation from her wife, and recovery from her preventative surgeries after testing positive for the breast cancer gene

Jenna Wolfe, despite having had some "brutal" months marred with surgeries and a split from longtime partner Stephanie Gosk, maintains she is "happy" and "strong."

The former NBC anchor, 49, announced earlier this week that she and her wife of ten years, also an NBC alum, split in September of 2021, revealing that the COVID-19 pandemic had put a strain on their relationship.

Plus, not only was she grappling with the split, and learning to co-parent kids Harper, nine, and Quinn, eight, she was simultaneously dealing with her mom's aggressive, Stage 3 breast and lymph node cancer diagnosis, after which she herself tested positive for BRCA, the breast cancer gene.

WATCH: Celeb Splits

MORE: Former Today anchor Jenna Wolfe undergoes mastectomy after testing positive for breast cancer gene

After she opened up about both her separation and her health – she decided to have a double mastectomy and hysterectomy – with People on July 3, she then took to her Instagram with a candid update for her fans.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, she said: "I just finished working out and before I start my day, I wanted to just say thank you to everyone who took the time to reach out, and for your support, and your kindness, and your love, and how well received everything was."

MORE: Hoda Kotb and daughters celebrate following challenging time – see heartwarming family photos

She continued: "I'm happy. I'm going to get happier. I'm strong. This is sweat. I'm going to get stronger. We all are," adding: "I think the key is taking it day by day. 'I want everything to happen instantaneously,' is how I've always been, but day by day is key. If we learn that then growth and change is always right around the corner."

© Instagram Jenna and Stephanie have remained friends as co-parents

When speaking about her tumultuous year with People, Jenna said: "For the first time in my life, I don't have answers to big important questions," before noting: "And I have to be okay with that."

MORE: Al Roker's baby granddaughter's arrival announced live on air by his co-stars – and the name is too cute

MORE: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker all miss Today for same reason

Giving insight into how her split came to be, she said: "COVID was really tough, because we both worked from home," and explained: "When there's two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there's just no space anywhere."

© Getty The former couple announced both their relationship and the arrival of their first daughter on the Today Show in 2013

At the time, Jenna was an anchor for Fox Sports, while Stephanie was handling television news coverage for NBC.

The mom-of-two explained: "We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out," though she maintained they are "still great friends," and of course "still loving parents."

© Getty Jenna and her daughters in June of this year at the 'Nimona' premiere

On the topic of her double mastectomy and hysterectomy, which she underwent three weeks apart, she said: "There was no hesitation about the surgeries," adding: "When I get something in my head, it's, let's just do it, let's move forward. And that's how I have lived my life."

Still, her determination didn't void her from having significant pain, and Jenna, an avid fitness guru, admitted: "I was in excruciating pain, doubled over for 10 days."

"It's been a really brutal couple of months," she can admit, but still, she declared: "I feel a thousand times stronger, smarter, happier, better, more likable after I work out, regardless of what I do, regardless of what stage I'm at in body transformation."